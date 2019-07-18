India received 16% less than average rain since 1 June; IMD raises concern over output of summer-sown crops

Mumbai: India’s monsoon rains were 20 percent below average in the week ending on Wednesday, as rainfall was scanty over the central, western and southern parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, raising concerns over the output of summer-sown crops.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55 percent of India’s arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15 percent of a $2.5 trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.

Soybean and cotton-growing central regions received 68 percent less rainfall in the week, while the rubber and tea-growing southern state of Kerala received 71 percent lower rainfall, data from the weather office showed.

Overall, India has received rains that were 16 percent less than average since the monsoon season began on 1 June.