India post office recruitment 2019: Applications for over 10,000 Gramin Dak Sevak posts available on appost.in

India post office recruitment 2019 | The India Post on Tuesday (6 August) invited online application for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab post circles.

Interested candidates can apply for the 10,066 vacancies of GDS Postal Recruitment 2019-2020 through official portal – appost.in from 5 August to 4 September.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must clear Class 10 exam with passing marks in Mathematics and English, subjects which are treated as compulsory or an elective.

The candidate should have studied the vernacular language till Class 10 (as compulsory or elective subjects) as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

The candidate applying for the GDS post have to produce a basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Certificates from Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc., will also be accepted for this purpose, NDTV reported.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be within the age bracket of 18-40 years. For those belonging to OBC category, the upper age limit is relaxed by three years while, for SC and ST categories, the upper age relaxation is by five years.