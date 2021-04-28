It is advisable that all candidates keep a check on the official website for further details and updates before and after applying

The India Post has opened its online application window for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Bihar and Maharashtra Postal Circle. Eligible candidates from Bihar and Maharashtra can apply for the positions by visiting the official website. Interested candidates can download the official notifications from the site to check the eligibility criteria and other important details.

This recruitment drive will fill 1,940 vacancies in the Bihar circle and 2,428 vacancies in the Maharashtra circle. The last date to apply for the posts is 26 May.

The recognised India Post is offering vacancies for:

- Branch Postmaster (BPM)

- Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

- Dak Sevak

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Interested candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognised school or board. Applicants must have studied English, mathematics, and vernacular language as compulsory subjects. Also, knowledge of the local language is compulsory. (Note: marks obtained in Class 10 will be given priority only) Age limit: The age limit for these posts is from 18 to 40 years. Candidates should calculate the age from 27 April. Meanwhile, there is a relaxation of the age limit for certain categories. Selection process: As per the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications, applicants will be selected through an automated generated merit list.

Other Details

Applicants should have a Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days. The computer training should be from any training institute run by the central government/State Government/Universities/Board/Private institution. Also, the necessity of basic computer knowledge will be relaxed if the candidate has studied computers in class 10 or 12.

It is advisable that all candidates keep a check on the official website for further details and updates before and after applying.