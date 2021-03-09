India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,558 vacancies in Chhattisgarh and Kerala Postal Circles at appost.in

This is the third round of GDS recruitment in the postal circles of Chhattisgarh and Kerala. Candidates can submit forms by 7 April

India Post has released an official notification inviting applications for the post of gramin dak sevak (GDS) in Chhattisgarh and Kerala postal circles.

Candidates can submit the forms by 7 April.

Candidates can check details at the official website: appostin.

According to a report by NDTV, there are as many as 2,558 vacant posts that India Post aims to fill through this recruitment drive. The authority is going to recruit GDS in the profile of branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster and dak sevak.

The report added that while a branch postmaster has to manage branch post offices, and India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB), an assistant branch post master must look after the sale of stationery, along with managing the area of conveyance and delivery of mail. They must ensure that doorstep deposits, payments, and other transactions under IPPB are going smoothly.

Lastly, the job profile of a dak sevak would include conveyance and delivery of mail alongside carrying out sales of stamps and stationery. They must also fulfil any other task as assigned by the Postmaster or Sub Postmaster.

The report added that the registration for GDS recruitment in various other postal circles including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Jharkhand was over.

Follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official site of India Post

Step 2: Click on the link for Registration

Step 3: Oce you have been registered, save the unique registration number

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Fill the form, upload documents, photograph and signature

Step 6: Save the changes and complete application

Here is the direct link to apply.

GDS applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 40, reported Jagran Josh.

They must also have cleared Class 10 and produce their Secondary School Examination pass certificate.