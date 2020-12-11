India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Online registration process for 2,548 posts closes today, apply at appost.in

Applicants should have qualified their Class 10 exam from any recognised state or central board. Subjects necessary are mathematics, English and the local language

India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks recruitment 2020 online registration process ends on Friday, 11 December. Candidates can fill the application form online at appost.in.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 2,548 vacancies of GDS that includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak posts. Of the total, 1,118 posts are in Jharkhand, 948 in North Eastern and 516 in Punjab.

Applicants should have qualified their Class 10 exam from any recognised state or central board. Subjects necessary are mathematics, English and the local language.

Candidates applying for India Post GDS recruitment 2020 will have to provide Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government/Universities/Boards/Private Institutions Organisations.

Applicants who have studied computer as a subject in matriculation (Class 10) or any other higher education level will not be required to submit a separate computer knowledge certificate.

UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man applicants will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100. Female, trans-woman, SC/ST/PwD candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee.

Those applying should be aged between 18 and 40 years. Candidates who will be shortlisted for the post of Branch Postmaster will be getting a salary of Rs 12,000 per month. For the other posts, the salary is Rs 10,000.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post - appost.in.

Step 2: Click on Registration tab on the homepage and fill all the required details.

Step 3: Using the registration details, fill the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the documents in the relevant format.

Step 5: Choose preferences and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit and take a print of the application form.