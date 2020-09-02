India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Applications for 5,222 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks open; check indiapost.gov.in

Of the total number of vacancies announced by India Post, 3,162 are in the Tamil Nadu circle, while 2,060 are in the Odisha circle

India Post has released a notification for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles on its official website. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the post by 30 September.

Through the recruitment, India Post aims to fill a total of 5,222 vacancies of GDS, of which 3,162 are in Tamil Nadu circle, while 2,060 are in Odisha circle.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, India Post is holding the recruitment process to fill posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and DakSevak in Tamil Nadu and Odisha circles.

Candidates applying for the post should be between 18 and 40 years as on 1 September 2020.

Applicants should have passed class 10 from any recognised board. Those who have qualified the exam in the first attempt will be given preferences.

Also, candidates should have knowledge of the local language of the state for which they are applying.

There is 5 years relaxation for candidates belonging to SC and ST candidates and 3 years for OBC applicants. PwD candidates will get a relaxation of 10 years.

A report by Jagran Josh said the selection of applicants will be done via automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates’ online application.

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS male/Trans-man will have to pay application fee of Rs 100. SC, ST, Trans-woman, PwD applicants are exempted from paying the registration amount.

For more details on India Post GDS recruitment 2020, click here: http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to website - indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline and register yourself

Step 2: Upload documents and submit post preferences.

Step 3: Pay the application fee.

Step 4: Take a print of your application.

Here's the direct to register - https://indiapostgdsonline.in/gdsonlinec3p1/Registration_A.aspx