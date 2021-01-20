India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Application process for 4,269 vacancies ends today; details at appost.in

Candidates need to have knowledge of the local language to qualify for the recruitment process

The online application process for India Post for recruitment to 4,269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Gujarat and Karnataka circles is scheduled to end on 20 January.

There are a total of 2,443 vacancies in Karnataka circle and 1,826 vacancies in the Gujarat circle. Candidates can apply online at appost.in.

The job profiles include Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. The process of registration, filling of the application form and fee submission had started on 21 December last year.

The minimum age for the GDS posts is 18 years while the maximum age is 40 years as of 21 December. There is a permissible relaxation in upper age limit for different categories.

Candidates who have cleared the Class 10 examination with passing marks in Mathematics, a local language and English can apply. Candidates need to have knowledge of the local language to be able to participate in the recruitment process. A certification in basic computer knowledge is also necessary to be able to apply.

The application process involves three steps - registration, payment of fees and application.

Here is a step-by-step guide to apply for India GDS recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit India Post GDS recruitment website https://appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx.

Step 2: Register through the 'Stage 1 Registration' section on the homepage to obtain a unique registration number.

Step 3: Pay the application fees through the ‘Step 2 Fee Payment’ section.

Step 4: Apply online for the desired post through the ‘Step 3 Apply Online’ section, fill the form, upload documents and submit Post preferences.

Step 5: Preview and take a print out for future reference.