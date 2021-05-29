The selected candidates will be appointed to various posts like Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and dak sevak

India Post has announced the result of the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam which was held for Jharkhand circle Cycle III.

In total, 1,114 candidates have been provisionally selected. The results of four candidates have been withheld by the authorities, report said.

Those who have appeared for the exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website appost.in. Applicants have been shortlisted as per their merit.

These steps can be followed by candidates to check their scorecards:

Step 1: Go to appost.in

Step 2: Check the ‘Results declared’ section in the left-hand corner of the website

Step 3: Click on the Jharkhand result

Step 4: The scorecard (in Pdf FORMAT) will get downloaded. Check your result

Step 5: If required, take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link.

The selected candidates will be appointed to various posts like Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and dak sevak.

The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective recruiting authority. The shortlisted candidates are advised to regularly check the website (appost.in) for further updates.

India Post has already declared the result for GDS Gujarat, Karnataka, and the North East circle. The results for Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi circles will be declared next month.

For the benefit of the candidates in these pandemic times, India Post had extended the last date to apply for Bihar and Maharashtra Circles (Cycle III) till today i.e. 29 May. The facility is only open for those candidates who have already registered and paid a fee but not submitted a final application.