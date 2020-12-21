India Post declares Assam GDS result 2020; candidates can check scores at apppost.in

The GDS recruitment drive 2020 for Assam circle was conducted to fill a total of 919 vacant posts in the state. The results of four posts have been withheld

Assam Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) result 2020 has been declared by the India Post on its official website: appost.in.

As many as 915 candidates have cleared the recruitment exam.

The GDS recruitment result for Assam circle mentions the shortlisted candidates’ names, registration numbers, percentage, post for which they have been selected, region, category.

According to a report by Scroll, the GDS recruitment drive 2020 for Assam circle was conducted to fill a total of 919 vacant posts in the state.

The results of four posts have been withheld following the orders of the competent authority.

Uddhriti Handique has topped the exam with 90.83 percent. The second and third positions have been secured by Monalisha Borah and Hemanta Dehingia respectively.

As per a report by The Times of India, the selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of their merit with reference to the post applied.

The final selection of the candidates to the posts is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective recruiting Authority.

Steps to check Assam GDS results 2020:

Step 1: Go to Google and log on to the official website of India Post: appost.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Results Released tabs, click on, "Assam (919 Posts)."

Step 3: The result will open on your display screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check for your name, percentage and others details in the result page.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the Assam GDS result 2020 for future reference.