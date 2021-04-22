India Post announces Gujarat GDS 2020 result at appost.in: 1,816 candidates shortlisted
The India Post for Gujarat circle Cycle III has announced the result of the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website appost.in
A total of 1,816 candidates have been shortlisted for 1,826 vacancies in the Gujarat circle.
The various posts in the organization include Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.
According to the official notification, “The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only”.
Candidates can follow these few steps to download the result:
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ section
Step 3: Click on the ‘Gujarat (1826 Posts)’ link
Step 4: Within a few seconds, the PDF file will get downloaded
Step 5: Check the result properly and take a printout, if required, for future use or reference
After being shortlisted, the candidates will be employed to various divisions across the state which are; Ahmedabad, Banasanktha, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Bardoli, Bharuch, Kheda, Navsari, Panchmahals, RMS W Division, Surat, Vadodara East, Vadodara West, Valsad, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gondal, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kutch, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, and Anand.
Candidates are advised to daily track the India Post website for further updates and notification.
