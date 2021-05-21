This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 948 vacancies in India Post in states like Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura

North East GDS Result 2021 | The India Post has announced the result of the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment test for the North East postal circle (Cycle III). Candidates who appeared for the test can check their grades by visiting the official site at appost.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 948 vacancies in the organisation. This is the third cycle of GDS recruitment in the northeast postal circle.

As per the official notification, around 900 candidates have been shortlisted in the North East circle for the posts of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Meanwhile, the results of 42 posts are withheld as per authority orders. States like Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura come under the North-East circle.

Selection process

The recruitment for the vacant posts will be based on the merit of candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is also subject to document verification and acceptance by the respective recruiting authority only.

Steps to check result

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

Step 1: Go to the official site, appost.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: As you click on ‘North East (948 Posts)’, the result will automatically get downloaded in PDF format

Step 4: Open the PDF file and check the results

On opening the results, the complete list shows the registration number, the name of the candidate with the percentage scored in the GDS exam, and the allotted post.