India, Pakistan clash at UNHRC over Kashmir: MEA calls scrapping Article 370 an internal matter, refutes charges of genocide

India and Pakistan on Tuesday clashed at the UNHRC on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the scrapping of Article 370 in August which took away the state's special status.

While Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi make a statement early on Tuesday for Pakistan, India responded to the neighbouring country's claims in two separate statements made by Ministry of External Affairs' Vijay Singh Thakur and First Secretary at the the Permanent Mission of India to UN Vimarsh Aryan.

Thakur refuted Pakistan's charges during a general debate at the UNHRC's 42nd session session, while Aryan's speech came as India exercised its right to respond to Pakistan's statement.

Here is how both sides presented their case at the UNHRC:

Pakistan: India’s unilateral actions of 5 August, 2019 of altering the status of Jammu and Kashmir, recognised as a disputed territory by the UN Security Council, are illegal under international law... India’s assertion that these actions are its “internal affair” is patently false.

India: These decisions were taken by our Parliament after a full debate that was televised and enjoyed widespread support. We wish to reiterate that this sovereign decision, like other legislation passed by Parliament, is entirely internal to India. No country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India.

Pakistan: With respect to the Genocide Convention, the Kashmiri people in the occupied territory face grave threats to their lives, way of living and livelihoods; from a murderous, misogynistic, and xenophobic regime.

India: We are not surprised at Pakistan's hysterical statements with false narratives aimed to politicise and polarise this forum (UNHRC). Pakistan realises that our decision cuts away ground from under its feet by creating obstacles in its continuing sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. In this desperate mind frame, some Pakistani leaders have even gone as far as calling for jihad to encourage violence in Jammu and Kashmir and third countries to create a picture of genocide, which even they know is far from reality."

Pakistan: For the last six weeks, over 8 million Kashmiris, already in the clutches of decades-long Indian oppression, have been virtually caged by an illegal military occupation — that has swelled in ranks, within days, from 700,000 to nearly a million troops.

India: Despite challenging circumstances, Jammu and Kashmir’s civil administration is ensuring basic services, essential supplies, normal functioning of institutions, mobility and nearly full connectivity. Democratic processes have been initiated. Restrictions are being eased continuously. Temporary preventive and precautionary measures were necessitated to ensure safety and security of our citizens in the face of credible threats of cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan: India’s efforts to hide its atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir, by falsely labeling it “terrorism”and “cross border terrorism”, are shameless and indefensible. Pakistan has suggested a number of bilateral and multilateral mechanisms that would disprove India’s self-serving claims.

India: The world, in particular India, has suffered greatly on account of the activities by practitioners of State-sponsored terrorism and it is time to collectively take decisive and firm action against terror groups and their abettors who threaten the fundamental human right to life. We must speak out. Silence only emboldens terrorists... One delegation has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against my country. The world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years. This nation conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of ‘alternate diplomacy’.

Pakistan: I am not alone in drawing attention to India’s outright brutality and blatant disrespect for human dignity. The world is speaking! Independent and renowned international media outlets, as well as neutral observers, are regularly reporting horrendous atrocities against the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India: Pakistan has today pretended to speak as the voice of the global community on human rights. But the world cannot be fooled. Pakistan's gory record speaks for itself. This rhetoric will not distract international attention from Pakistan's persecution and elimination of religious and ethnic minorities — be it the Christians, Sikhs, Shias, Ahmadiyas and Hindus. This is the reason that Pakistan no longer published official statistics about its minorities as India does.