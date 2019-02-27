India-Pakistan air strikes: Airlines suspend services to five airports due to airspace restrictions

Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports were among five airports closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.

All commercial flights to the five airports were suspended.

In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, "The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency".

Sources at Jet Airways said NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was not issued but there were instructions from ATC to stop flights. Hence flights to Srinagar and back has been cancelled.

Jet Airways said: As per instructions from Delhi ATC regarding airport closure, flight operations to/from Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu & Leh have been suspended until further notice. We request our guests check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.

IndiGo tweeted that due to airspace closure, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Dehradun have been temporarily suspended. It advised passengers booked on these flights to opt for cancellations.

#GoAlert

Please note due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold.

Passengers are requested to check #GoAir flight status: https://t.co/rGDDlTgiyz or SMS G8 <space> FlightNo to 57333. — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 27, 2019

Officials said they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights. Some of the flights en route to Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been diverted to their origin stations, they added.

#TravelUpdate2: Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, and Jammu are currently on hold. Chandigarh is now open again for flights. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport. (1/2) — Vistara (@airvistara) February 27, 2019

#Update: Due to airspace restriction, flights to/from Dehradun (DED) & Jaisalmer (JSA) are affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjrw0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 27, 2019

