India on path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish, says Amit Shah

India is on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, adding that the country today embarked on its historic space journey with the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

“India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the @ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish,” Amit Shah tweeted.

India’s third mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-3 took off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate all involved and said that Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the entire mission is totally indigenous, living up to the mantra of Aamtmanirbhar Bharat in the years to come.

The project which costs around Rs 600 crore, also reiterates India’s role as a global player in the world arena. Moreover, ISRO chief S Somanath said that if everything goes normal then landing on the moon is expected on August 23rd at around 5.47 pm IST.

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days.

One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO’s follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising manoeuvres.

Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

Moon serves as a repository of the Earth’s past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.

With inputs from agencies.