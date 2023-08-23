India on Moon: Armed forces congrats team ISRO for successfully soft landing of Chandrayaan-3

Indian armed forces have congratulated team ISRO for the soft landing of Chandyaan-3.

IAF joins the entire Nation in congratulating Team @isro for its success with #Chandrayaan3,” IAF posted on X, formally known as twitter.

“Dream…Explore…Discover! #IndianArmy congratulates Team @isro for the successful Lunar Rendezvous, as #Vikram soft lands on the Moon 🌕 !! May #Chandrayaan-3’s footsteps on the moon ignite a journey of new discoveries and a bright future!🚀 #Chandrayaan3

Dream…Explore…Discover!#IndianArmy congratulates Team @isro for the successful Lunar Rendezvous, as #Vikram soft lands on the Moon 🌕 !! May #Chandrayaan-3’s footsteps on the moon ignite a journey of new discoveries and a bright future!🚀#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/KumCZZTT9N — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 23, 2023

India has achieved what happens once in a blue moon. India has landed on the ‘hellish’ South Pole of the Moon Wednesday, August 23, at 6:04 PM.

The unison of 1.4 billion prayers was answered as ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission to the moon successfully made a soft landing at its predesignated landing spot.

The entire landing sequence worked like a well-oiled machine. As stated by ISRO, the Vikram Lander module, started its separation from the Propulsion Module at 5:44 PM and made its way down to the lunar surface, finally touching down on the lunar surface.

Following the successful landing of the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, ISRO now has its eyes set on the Sun. ISRO is now preparing to launch India’s first space-based Sun observatory, the Aditya-L1. The satellite has been sent to ISRO’s space launch pad at Sriharikota, from where it will be launched by the end of August or early September