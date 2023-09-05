G20 Summit LIVE Updates

US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of President Biden's India visit

The White House said on Monday that US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and is suffering from minor symptoms. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was found to be virus-free.

The White House announced on Friday that Biden would fly to India on 7 September to attend the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the historic summit on September 8.

US Vice President Joe Biden had stated that he is looking forward to his visit to India.

India, as the current G20 president, will host the powerful grouping's annual summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.