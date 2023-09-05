G20 Summit LIVE Updates: US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of President Biden's India visit

G20 Summit LIVE News Updates: The White House announced on Friday that Biden would fly to India on 7 September to attend the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the historic summit on 8 September

FP Staff Last Updated:September 05, 2023 09:16:47 IST
Auto refresh feeds
G20 Summit LIVE Updates: US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of President Biden's India visit

US President Joe Biden. Reuters

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 05, 2023 - 09:14 (IST)

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of President Biden's India visit

The White House said on Monday that US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and is suffering from minor symptoms. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was found to be virus-free.

The White House announced on Friday that Biden would fly to India on 7 September to attend the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the historic summit on September 8.

US Vice President Joe Biden had stated that he is looking forward to his visit to India.

India, as the current G20 president, will host the powerful grouping's annual summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Sept 05, 2023 - 09:02 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates

Neemuch to soon receive Vande Bharat Express, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch would soon get a Vande Bharat Express.

Addressing the public at Neemuch on Monday, the Railway Minister said, "It is time for Vande Bharat to run on this route. Your Member of Parliament (MP) Sudhir Gupta has already requested for the same. Vande Bharat Express will run on your route soon."

Sept 05, 2023 - 08:59 (IST)

Karnataka LIVE Updates

Top Karnataka BJP leader meets Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, discusses ‘state political issues’

Speculations ran rife across political circles in Karnataka that Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, the wife of the late Union Minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar, would jump ship to Congress after she met state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday.

Karnataka Congress president Shivakumar, following the closed-door meeting, posted a picture with Tejaswini, who is also Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party vice president, on his X handle saying, "discussed state political issues."

Sept 05, 2023 - 08:49 (IST)

Assam LIVE Updates

Assam CID arrests 2 more police officers for corruption and extortion

According to sources, Assam Police detained two additional policemen on Monday, including an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and an Assam Police Service (APS) officer from the Bajali district, in connection with an extortion case.

The detained police officers have been named as Shiddhartha Buragohain, IPS, the then Superintendent of Police of Bajali district, and Pushkal Gogoi, APS, the then Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), according to Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police.

Sept 05, 2023 - 08:39 (IST)

Udhayanidhi Stalin Sanatan Row LIVE Updates

Congress seeking refuge behind veil of Freedom of Speech: Assam CM on 'Sanatan Dharma' row

In response to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's contentious statements on Sanatan Dharma, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress on Monday, claiming that instead of "taking action" against its alliance partner, the party is hiding under the guise of "Freedom of Speech."

"Rather than taking action against their alliance partners for anti-Hindu statements, Congress is seeking refuge behind the veil of 'Freedom of Speech', Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The Assam CM accused the Congress of being "a key conspirator in the 'Annihilation of Sanatan Dharma' gang".

Sept 05, 2023 - 08:30 (IST)

Assam LIVE Updates

Use of modern technology in agriculture is Assam Govt's priority: Minister Atul Bora

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora launched a demonstration of drone technology in agriculture at an event in the state's Golaghat district.

The demonstration was organised in collaboration with Brihangam Farmer Producer Company (FPC) of Rajabari, Bokakhat at Mohurapathar Kamargaon area under Bokakhat assembly constituency by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Golaghat, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, and the state Agriculture department.

Sept 05, 2023 - 08:13 (IST)

Teachers' Day LIVE Updates

President Murmu to confer award to 75 teachers from schools, colleges, govt institutes today

President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Teachers’ Award to 75 teachers from across the country today on the occasion of National Teachers’ Day.

As per the Minister of Education, the award ceremony will take place in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister, said the statement. Department of School Education and Literacy of Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process.

Sept 05, 2023 - 08:00 (IST)

Uttarakhand LIVE Updates

Voting for Bageshwar assembly bypoll begins in Uttarakhand

The byelection for the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The death of sitting BJP MLA and cabinet member Chandan Ram Das in April prompted the bypoll.

The bypoll is significant because the outcome will reflect the attitude of voters in Uttarakhand ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP won all five Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Sept 05, 2023 - 07:41 (IST)

Assam LIVE Updates

143 grams of heroin seized in Karimganj, 2 arrested

On Sunday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Karimganj district police detained two people and seized a firearm and 143 grams of heroin from their hands in Assam's Karimganj district, officials said on Monday.

Based on source information, the Karimganj district police and the BSF team apprehended a vehicle in the Badarpur region of the district.

Sept 05, 2023 - 07:37 (IST)

ISRO LIVE Updates

Aditya L1 successfully performs 2nd earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India's first solar mission, successfully completed its second earth-bound manoeuvre on Tuesday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"Aditya-L1 Mission: The second Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km," ISRO said in a post on 'X' in the early hours of Tuesday. 

Load More

The Delhi Police have begun conducting car checks at several points around the national capital in preparation for the impending G20 meeting on 9 September and 10 September.

Between Monday night and early Tuesday morning, surprise checks were conducted at India Gate and other locations across the city.

Police officers were observed stopping automobiles to perform comprehensive checks. Earlier on Monday, Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, stated that paramilitary troops, Delhi police, and a number of other individuals are assisting in ensuring security for the G20 Summit.

“So I must say that so far as safety, security, et cetera are concerned, that arrangement is being looked after by various departments, including paramilitary forces, Delhi police and several other people are engaged in that process,” Meenakashi Lekhi said while speaking to ANI.

She also highlighted the diversity of the G20 Summit, held under India’s presidency, saying, “We’ve had about 52 locations and 250 plus events. So 250-plus conferences is not a joke to handle. It’s a logistic nightmare if not done right, but everything’s been done just right.”

Meanwhile, all the government officials were on alert mode as the G20 week commenced, considering a warning circulated earlier from a designated wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from any “misleading, fake and counterfeit” emails being circulated by ill elements.

Published on: September 05, 2023 07:29:59 IST

also read

Explained: The Qantas lawsuit over not refunding tickets for cancelled flights during the COVID pandemic
Explainers

Explained: The Qantas lawsuit over not refunding tickets for cancelled flights during the COVID pandemic

Qantas Airline is facing a class-action lawsuit over its refund policy for cancelled flights due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with lawyers alleging the airline used the travel credits scheme to treat its customers' money as more than '$1 billion in interest-free loans'

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certificate; CBFC removes visuals of a beheaded body
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certificate; CBFC removes visuals of a beheaded body

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

India News Highlights: 'Chandrayaan-3 equipped in every way, will land successfully...’: says space scientist
India

India News Highlights: 'Chandrayaan-3 equipped in every way, will land successfully...’: says space scientist

News Highlights: According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, around 18:04 hours IST