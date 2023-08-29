Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates: CM Yogi reviews law and order preparedness for upcoming religious festivities

Uttar Pradesh LIVE News Updates: According to an official release, the Chief Minister stated that the administration should guarantee that festivities are staged with delight throughout the state

FP Staff Last Updated:August 29, 2023 09:04:10 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates: CM Yogi reviews law and order preparedness for upcoming religious festivities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 29, 2023 - 09:37 (IST)

Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates

Eight Parliamentary Standing Committees re-constituted, P Chidambaram appointed to Home panel

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted eight Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs), including the nomination of senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram to the 31-member Home panel, the Upper House of Parliament said on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman appointed Chidambaram as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs at a time when the panel is discussing the three proposed bills that are aimed at replacing the criminal justice laws--Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita respectively.

Aug 29, 2023 - 09:19 (IST)

Delhi LIVE Updates

Brazilian Army General lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi

General Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva of the Brazilian Army places a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Aug 29, 2023 - 09:02 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates

CM Yogi reviews law and order preparedness for upcoming religious festivities

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, inspected authorities' preparations for maintaining peace and order during the state's impending religious festivals on Monday.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister stated that the administration should guarantee that festivities are staged with delight throughout the state.

Police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and police superintendents attended the review meeting.

Aug 29, 2023 - 08:46 (IST)

Manipur LIVE Updates

Security forces arrest 4 insurgents in search operations in Manipur

During separate search operations, Manipur police arrested one active cadre from the proscribed insurgent group's political wing Revolutionary People's Front RPF/PLA, one from the National Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), and two from the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

According to the police, security officers conducted searches in the outskirts and susceptible regions of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching districts.

Aug 29, 2023 - 08:27 (IST)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Assam flood situation deteriorates, over 1.91 lakh people affected in 17 districts

Assam's situation has deteriorated, with approximately 1.91 lakh people impacted by the current floods in 17 districts.

Nearly 47,400 people have been impacted in Lakhimpur district, 41,000 in Dhemaji district, 28,000 in Golaghat district, 21,500 in Sivasagar district, and 17,800 in Sonitpur district, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Aug 29, 2023 - 08:17 (IST)

Onam LIVE Updates

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to people on Onam

President Droupadi Murmu greeted people in Kerala on the occasion of Onam on Tuesday, stating that on this auspicious day, we express our thanks to mother nature for the numerous blessings.

Aug 29, 2023 - 07:59 (IST)

Delhi LIVE Updates

Delhi govt sets up enquiry committee to probe into alleged sexual assault case of two minor boys in govt school

According to an official announcement, the Delhi government has formed an inquiry committee to look into the alleged sexual assault of two underage boys at a government school.

In an official statement, the Delhi government branded the alleged incident as "despicable" and announced the formation of a commission to investigate the case.

Aug 29, 2023 - 07:51 (IST)

Delhi LIVE Updates

Three arrested in smuggling case at Delhi airport, gold worth Rs 2.06 crore seized

Air Customs at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport apprehended three Kuwaiti nationals and recovered 4001 gms of gold worth Rs 2.06 crore.

The Delhi Customs took to their social media platform 'X' and said, "On the basis of spot profiling, Customs at IGIA have seized silver coated gold jewellery weighing 4001 grams valued at 2.06 crore brought by 3 Kuwait nationals."

Aug 29, 2023 - 07:29 (IST)

BJP LIVE Updates 

BJP launches nationwide 'Voter Awareness Campaign', aims to maximise votes in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun a statewide 'Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan' campaign to guarantee that the party receives the most votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP initiated this countrywide drive on 25 August to help register new voters, include persons who have moved, delete dubious registrants, and amend voter card data.

Aug 29, 2023 - 07:20 (IST)

Aditya-L1  Mission LIVE Updates

Aditya-L1 Mission to be turning point in study of Sun', says Astronomy Dept Head, Osmania University Hyderabad

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully placed a lander on the moon's unknown South Pole area, and the launch of the country's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is the next highly anticipated undertaking.

In an interview with ANI, Shanti Priya, Head of Department Astronomy, Osmania University, claimed that India's Aditya-L1 satellite (first space-based Indian observatory) mission will be a watershed moment in the study of the Sun.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun a statewide ‘Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan’ campaign to guarantee that the party receives the most votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP initiated this countrywide drive on August 25 to help register new voters, include persons who have moved, delete dubious registrants, and amend voter card data.

“A team has been constituted up to the booth level. Bogus voters will be eliminated for this campaign, new voters will be registered, and this process will last until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” a BJP source told ANI.

In the campaign, workers would carry out door-to-door visits to contact the youth and ensure that eligible voters get enrolled.

Published on: August 29, 2023 07:28:35 IST

also read

PM Modi concludes maiden visit to Greece, both countries to double bilateral trade by 2030
India

PM Modi concludes maiden visit to Greece, both countries to double bilateral trade by 2030

PM Modi was conferred with the prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou, becoming the first foreign Head of Government to receive the honour

'Happy that Meghalaya's pineapples are getting recognition in domestic, international markets': PM Modi
India

'Happy that Meghalaya's pineapples are getting recognition in domestic, international markets': PM Modi

Earlier Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had tweeted that pineapples from the state are on display at the Dilli Haat

India, Greece agree to double bilateral trade by 2030
World

India, Greece agree to double bilateral trade by 2030

Both the leaders, PM Modi and his Greek counterpart reiterated the need for further broadening and deepening bilateral engagements, in the field of defence, shipping, science and technology, cyber space, education, culture, tourism and agriculture