Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates: CM Yogi reviews law and order preparedness for upcoming religious festivities

Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates

Eight Parliamentary Standing Committees re-constituted, P Chidambaram appointed to Home panel

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted eight Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs), including the nomination of senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram to the 31-member Home panel, the Upper House of Parliament said on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman appointed Chidambaram as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs at a time when the panel is discussing the three proposed bills that are aimed at replacing the criminal justice laws--Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita respectively.