India Sports LIVE Updates: President Murmu, PM Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra's gold at World Athletics Championships

Reliance Industries Limited, led by Mukesh Ambani, will conduct its 46th annual general meeting on August 28, 2023. Investors are expecting substantial surprises during this year’s AGM, as they have in prior years. Notably, this event is significant since it is RIL’s first AGM following the listing of Jio Financial Services (JFSL) shares on several stock markets.
The Ambani conglomerate has frequently delivered big breakthrough pronouncements during the AGM in recent years. As a result, this event has taken on new significance on Dalal Street.
The Qatar Investment Authority is scheduled to purchase a 1% interest in the conglomerate’s retail section, according to the company. The largest retail corporation in the country will be valued at $100 billion as a result of this acquisition.
The value of Ambani’s retail business has more than tripled in three years, fueling talk of a future initial public offering (IPO) for Reliance Retail. Ambani previously stated ambitions to list the conglomerate’s telecoms and retail operations during RIL’s AGM in 2019.
