India Sports LIVE Updates: President Murmu, PM Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra's gold at World Athletics Championships

India Sports LIVE News Updates: President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Neeraj Chopra on being the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, saying his feat will inspire millions of young people in the country

FP Staff Last Updated:August 28, 2023 10:00:23 IST
India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the men's javelin throw final. Reuters

India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the men's javelin throw final. Reuters

Aug 28, 2023 - 09:57 (IST)

India Sports LIVE Updates

President Murmu congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at World Athletics Championships

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Neeraj Chopra on being the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, saying his feat will inspire millions of young people in the country.

"India is proud of Neeraj Chopra. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him. I wish his legend grows with more such feats," she said.

Chopra made history on Sunday by winning gold in the men's javelin final with a huge throw of 88.17m at the Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Aug 28, 2023 - 09:41 (IST)

India Sports LIVE Updates

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates Neeraj Chopra for his win

Neeraj Chopra, who won India's first gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, is congratulated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

"Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at the World Athletics Championship 2023...Not only in the World Athletics Championship, Neeraj Chopra has won gold in several other Championships also. This is a big achievement for India in the field of Athletics..." he said.

Aug 28, 2023 - 09:27 (IST)

Haryana LIVE Updates

Security tightened in Nuh after ‘shobha yatra’ call

Despite the authorities' refusal, security has been increased in the Nuh district and surrounding regions in response to the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's request for a 'Shobha Yatra' on Monday.

Police, paramilitary personnel, and drones have been deployed to maintain watch, and security at inter-state and inter-district boundaries has been beefed up. Nuh's markets were also shuttered due to the yatra.

The Nuh district government has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday, halted mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and enforced prohibitory orders in the communally sensitive district as a preventive measure.

Aug 28, 2023 - 09:14 (IST)

India Sports LIVE Updates

Wanted to throw more than 90m, says Neeraj Chopra on World Athletics Championships win

While Neeraj Chopra made history by being the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships, the javelin thrower admits that his true goal in the final was to break the 90m barrier.

However, things did not go as planned, as Neeraj made his best throw of 88.17 m on his second try, maintaining his lead until the very end to win the gold.

Aug 28, 2023 - 08:55 (IST)

Congress LIVE Updates

Cong slams those 'unable to digest contribution' of ex-PM Jawaharlal Nehru in setting up of ISRO

The Congress has slammed individuals who are "unable to digest Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution" to the establishment of ISRO, claiming that India's first prime minister used to push the scientific approach.

The Congress and the BJP have been at odds over Nehru and subsequent Congress prime ministers' contributions to India's space project, with the opposition party emphasising its leaders' work and the ruling party claiming that significant progress has been achieved in this domain since 2014.

Aug 28, 2023 - 08:47 (IST)

Amit Shah LIVE Updates

Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over a meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Gandhinagar on Monday, when he will likely discuss topics like as the expeditious investigation of sexual offences and rapes, as well as infrastructural and environmental challenges.

According to an official announcement, the Western Zonal Council is made up of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

It is expected that chief ministers, ministers, chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and senior officials from member states and central government would attend the summit.

Aug 28, 2023 - 08:37 (IST)

Andhra Pradesh LIVE Updates

Forest officials catch a leopard at Tirumala Ghat

Forest officials trapped and caught a leopard with the help of a cage at Tirumala Ghat and moved it to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park. This is the fourth leopard caught by the Forest officials since the beginning of August.

Aug 28, 2023 - 08:27 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates

Kerala Education Minister writes to UP CM on Muzaffarnagar student ill-treatment case

V Sivankutty, Kerala's Minister of General Education, issued a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting harsh action in the Muzaffarnagar student ill-treatment matter.

Kerala minister V Sivankutty requested strong and swift action against the persons guilty for spreading divisive and damaging conduct within an educational institution in Muzaffarnagar in a letter written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

V Sivankutty also asked the CM to take suitable steps to protect the safety and mental well-being of the youngsters affected by the tragedy.

Aug 28, 2023 - 08:15 (IST)

Haryana LIVE Updates

Heavy police deployment in Nuh, surrounding areas as Hindu outfits firm on today's rally

In response to the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's demand for a 'shobha yatra' today, security has been ramped up in Haryana's Nuh district and other neighbouring districts.

Despite the authorities' refusal to allow any demonstration in the communally sensitive area, Hindu organisations have stated that their "shobha yatra" will take place.

 

Aug 28, 2023 - 08:00 (IST)

India Sports LIVE Updates

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra on winning the country's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Monday.

In his second effort, Neeraj made his greatest throw of 88.17 metres and managed to maintain his lead till the very finish.

