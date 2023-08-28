India Sports LIVE Updates: President Murmu, PM Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra's gold at World Athletics Championships

India Sports LIVE Updates

President Murmu congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at World Athletics Championships

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Neeraj Chopra on being the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, saying his feat will inspire millions of young people in the country.

"India is proud of Neeraj Chopra. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him. I wish his legend grows with more such feats," she said.

Chopra made history on Sunday by winning gold in the men's javelin final with a huge throw of 88.17m at the Championships in Budapest, Hungary.