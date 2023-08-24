Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Pragyan rover rolls out from Vikram lander

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE News Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the rover launched with India's Chandrayaan-3 has rolled out onto the lunar surface

FP Staff Last Updated:August 24, 2023 09:09:52 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Pragyan rover rolls out from Vikram lander

Representational image. Credit: X/@isro

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 24, 2023 - 09:50 (IST)

Zika Virus LIVE Updates

Mumbai reports first Zika case in Chembur

A Chembur resident is the first in Mumbai to be afflicted with the Zika virus. Despite co-morbidities, the individual has recovered, according to the BMC on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old guy had been experiencing symptoms such as fever, stuffy nose, and cough since 19 July and was being treated at a private health facility. "The patient recovered and was discharged on August 2," a BMC health department official said.

He was diabetic, hypertensive, had ischemic heart disease (also known as coronary heart disease), and had mild thalassemia. He had previously had an angioplasty 20 years before. The National Viral Institute in Pune brought the matter to the notice of the BMC's health department.

Aug 24, 2023 - 09:42 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates

Kullu-Mandi Highway damaged after heavy rainfall, vehicles stranded

According to an official, the Kullu-Mandi Highway in Himachal Pradesh has been damaged due to severe rains in the state.

Hundreds of automobiles were left stuck on the highway.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a red signal, anticipating severe to very heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh over two days beginning Thursday.

Aug 24, 2023 - 09:33 (IST)

PM Modi LIVE Updates

‘MSME means maximum support to Micro Small & Medium Enterprises’, states PM Modi

Aug 24, 2023 - 09:31 (IST)

PM Modi LIVE Updates

‘Committed to making India the third-largest economy’ says PM Modi

Aug 24, 2023 - 09:28 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Two killed, six injured as building slab collapses in Navi Mumbai

Two people were killed and six others were injured after the slab of a 20-year-old residential structure fell in Navi Mumbai's Nerul district on Thursday, according to fire department authorities.

They claimed the third floor ceiling slab of the four-story Tulsi Bhavan building in Shirsole, Nerul, fell at roughly 8.50 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav, the slab collapsed on the second and first levels, killing a labour and another person.

According to him, the slab fell in the building's 'B' wing.

According to another fire official, the slab fell as some civil work was being done on the third story.

Aug 24, 2023 - 09:17 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates

Ajay Rai to take charge as UP Congress chief today

Former MLA Ajay Rai will take over as the next president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Thursday.

According to party sources, the newly selected president of the UP Congress would meet with party workers and UPCC office bearers today at 12 noon before taking office.

Aug 24, 2023 - 09:13 (IST)

G20 LIVE Updates

India has become the fifth-largest economy, says PM Modi at G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting

Aug 24, 2023 - 09:08 (IST)

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates

President Murmu congratulates ISRO team for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the ISRO team and fellow citizens on the successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from within Vikram-lander on Thursday, saying it marked the completion of yet another step of Chandrayaan-3.

"I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon," Murmu stated.

India made history on Wednesday when the Lander Module (LM) of ISRO's third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to do so and the first to reach the unknown south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Aug 24, 2023 - 08:55 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Maharashtra govt issues order on free treatment at public hospitals

According to the state government, all government hospitals in Maharashtra that come under the authority of the public health department have made health services, including treatment, available to patients at no cost.

Medical testing, treatment, and all other services offered under a public-private partnership, excluding blood supplies, will be supplied free of charge to patients beginning August 15, according to a government resolution (GR) released on Wednesday.

The state cabinet decided on August 3 to give free treatment and other health services at all government hospitals in Maharashtra.

Aug 24, 2023 - 08:50 (IST)

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates

Pragyan rover rolls out from Vikram lander

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the rover launched with India's Chandrayaan-3 has rolled out onto the lunar surface after the probe successfully landed on the moon's south pole on Wednesday evening.

Load More

Several international leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the achievement of Chandrayaan-3 at the BRICS Summit banquet meal in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi while referring to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, said the enthusiasm of our diaspora in South Africa for India’s achievements in the space sector is truly gladdening.

The Prime Minister also tweeted photos of himself addressing members of the Indian diaspora gathering in a Johannesburg hotel on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Chandryaan-3 made a successful soft landing on the moon.

Published on: August 24, 2023 07:25:50 IST

TAGS:

also read

Why the Tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day but unfurled on Republic Day
Explainers

Why the Tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day but unfurled on Republic Day

The national flag flies high on Independence Day as well as Republic Day. However, there are key differences between the two — the prime minister 'hoists' the Tiranga, whereas the President 'unfurls' it

Which countries are lining up to join BRICS?
World

Which countries are lining up to join BRICS?

Leaders of BRICS will discuss the expansion of the collective when they meet for the Johannesburg summit, starting Tuesday. Countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Bolivia, among others, want to join the bloc, a a request backed by Moscow and Beijing. However, Delhi has expressed some scepticism

Pakistan's diplomatic setbacks: A self-inflicted quagmire and India's strategic successes
Opinion

Pakistan's diplomatic setbacks: A self-inflicted quagmire and India's strategic successes

Contrary to Ashraf Jehangir Qazi's stance, it becomes clear that attributing Pakistan's strained relations with India wrongly to New Delhi's actions overlooks the critical role of Pakistan's internal policy decisions and strategic missteps in shaping the current state of affairs