Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Pragyan rover rolls out from Vikram lander

Zika Virus LIVE Updates

Mumbai reports first Zika case in Chembur

A Chembur resident is the first in Mumbai to be afflicted with the Zika virus. Despite co-morbidities, the individual has recovered, according to the BMC on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old guy had been experiencing symptoms such as fever, stuffy nose, and cough since 19 July and was being treated at a private health facility. "The patient recovered and was discharged on August 2," a BMC health department official said.

He was diabetic, hypertensive, had ischemic heart disease (also known as coronary heart disease), and had mild thalassemia. He had previously had an angioplasty 20 years before. The National Viral Institute in Pune brought the matter to the notice of the BMC's health department.