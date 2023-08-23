Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: PM Modi to virtually witness attempted lunar landing in South Africa

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the moon. The attempted soft-landing has been scheduled at 06:04 pm.

FP Staff Last Updated:August 23, 2023 08:38:36 IST
Aug 23, 2023 - 09:49 (IST)

Two key features of Chandrayaan -- a Tamil connect and a scientific payload

Two key features that mark the Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO, apart from the planned soft-landing on the lunar surface, is its Tamil connection and the presence of the scientific payload onboard the propulsion module.
  

Aug 23, 2023 - 09:45 (IST)

'India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is very important for all of us': RSS leader Sunil Ambekar

RSS leader Sunil Ambekar says, "India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is very important for all of us. Scientists of our country have brought laurels to India...I congratulate all our scientists and extend them greetings. I believe that this will definitely be successful."

Aug 23, 2023 - 08:59 (IST)

Know where to watch LIVE coverage of the Moon mission

The LIVE coverage of India's historic event will commence at 5:20pm IST on Wednesday.The landing operation will be streamed on ISRO website, its YouTube channel, and Facebook page. Public broadcaster DD National TV will also air the landing attempt from 5:27pm IST.
 

Aug 23, 2023 - 08:19 (IST)

'India will be fourth country in world to land rover on the Moon': New York-based commodity trader Sandeep Daga

"India will be the fourth country in the world to land a rover on the Moon. Only three countries have done it before. In fact, we will be the first country to land a rover on the lunar South Pole," said New York-based commodity trader Sandeep Daga on Chandrayaan-3.

Aug 23, 2023 - 08:05 (IST)

PM Modi attends BRICS Leaders' Retreat in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the BRICS Leaders Retreat and deliberated on global developments with other leaders of the five-member bloc.Modi arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to South Africa and Greece.

Aug 23, 2023 - 07:46 (IST)

Watch: Special 'Bhasma Aarti' performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain 

Aug 23, 2023 - 07:38 (IST)

US offers prayers at temple for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Aug 23, 2023 - 07:34 (IST)

'Chandrayaan-3 Mission will gather data to drive understanding of Moon…': Former NASA official Mike Gold

India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 holds immense potential for gathering critical data and will significantly contribute to the understanding of the Moon, a former top NASA official has said, describing India, US space partnership further moving to the Moon.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon today, around 18:04 hours IST.

From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3’s success.

Religious ceremonies spanning various faiths are being conducted across India to seek blessings for the success of Chandrayaan-3’s groundbreaking mission.

A Ganga Aarti was dedicated to India’s lunar mission. Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh. A special Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh.

Published on: August 23, 2023 07:17:33 IST

