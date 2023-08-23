Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: PM Modi to virtually witness attempted lunar landing in South Africa

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon today, around 18:04 hours IST.
From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3’s success.
Religious ceremonies spanning various faiths are being conducted across India to seek blessings for the success of Chandrayaan-3’s groundbreaking mission.
A Ganga Aarti was dedicated to India's lunar mission. Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh.