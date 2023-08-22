BRICS LIVE Updates: BRICS provides platform to deliberate on issues of concern for Global South, says PM Modi

BRICS News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that BRICS has been actively involved in establishing a robust collaboration agenda across varied sectors, and that it serves as a venue to discourse on matters of importance to the whole Global South

FP Staff Last Updated:August 22, 2023 07:31:39 IST
Auto refresh feeds
BRICS LIVE Updates: BRICS provides platform to deliberate on issues of concern for Global South, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi. PTI File

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 22, 2023 - 09:12 (IST)

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates

Coimbatore based miniature artist designs a 1.5-inch tall model of Chandrayaan-3

A tiny craftsman from Coimbatore creates a 1.5-inch tall replica of Chandrayaan-3 out of 4 grammes of gold.

The Lunar Lander Vikram of Chandrayaan-3 is slated to make a soft landing on the moon on 23 August.

Aug 22, 2023 - 09:06 (IST)

Mumbai LIVE Updates

Mumbai civic body seizes 87 kg of banned single use plastic, collects Rs 2.95 lakh in fines

According to an official, Mumbai's civic authority confiscated 87 kilogrammes of single-use plastic on the first day of its campaign against the forbidden item and collected penalties of Rs 2.95 lakh.

The campaign was carried out on Monday in accordance with the environment department's mandate, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and police, according to a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"The drive will continue in full swing. On the first day of the drive, civic teams checked 1,159 establishments and found 59 cases of violation of the notification against single use plastic. These teams seized 87 kilograms of single use plastic and collected Rs 2.95 lakh in fines. The fine is Rs 5,000 in each case," it said.

Aug 22, 2023 - 08:53 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

It will make no difference if people don't eat onions for 2-4 months: Maharashtra minister

In the midst of farmer and trader protests over the Centre's plan to levy a 40 per cent export tariff on onions, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse said it wouldn't matter if people didn't eat the vital kitchen staple for two to four months.

However, the state PWD minister stated on Monday that the decision to impose export duties should have been made with sufficient collaboration.

On 19 August, the Union government slapped a 40 per cent levy on onion exports in order to control price increases and enhance supply in the home market.

Aug 22, 2023 - 08:39 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates

UP CM Yogi holds 'janata darshan' in Gorakhpur

Aug 22, 2023 - 08:15 (IST)

Delhi Crime LIVE Updates

Delhi Police is indulging in hooliganism, states DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Aug 22, 2023 - 08:02 (IST)

Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates

Infiltration bid foiled, two terrorists killed along LoC in J-K's Balakote

Officials claimed the army killed two terrorists and prevented an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district's Balakote sector on Monday.

According to an Indian Army statement, security personnel also found a large amount of weaponry and ammunition, including one AK-47, two magazines, 30 rounds, two hand grenades, and Pakistan-origin medication.

“Intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting across the LoC to enter from the Balakote sector. Based on these inputs, a surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were planted at suitable locations,” it stated.

Aug 22, 2023 - 08:00 (IST)

PM Modi LIVE Updates

PM Modi departs for Johannesburg, South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to Johannesburg, South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit.

Aug 22, 2023 - 07:38 (IST)

PM Modi LIVE Updates

PM Modi's departure statement ahead of his visit to South Africa, Greece

Aug 22, 2023 - 07:23 (IST)

BRICS LIVE Updates 

BRICS provides platform to deliberate on issues of concern for Global South, says PM Modi

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that BRICS has been actively involved in establishing a robust collaboration agenda across varied sectors, and that it serves as a venue to discourse on matters of importance to the whole Global South.

PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to interacting with "some of the leaders present in Johannesburg."

"BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system,” the PM said in a statement. 

Aug 22, 2023 - 07:21 (IST)

BRICS LIVE Updates

PM Modi to leave for South Africa today to attend 15th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly for South Africa today at the request of the country's president, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit.

The international economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are known as the BRICS.

The BRICS summit will be held from 22 August to 24 August. This will be PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that BRICS has been actively involved in establishing a robust collaboration agenda across varied sectors and that it serves as a venue for discourse on matters of importance to the whole Global South.

PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to interacting with “some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.”

“BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system,” the PM said in a statement.

PM Modi will travel to South Africa at the request of the country’s president, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit.

The international economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are known as the BRICS.

The BRICS meeting will take place from August 22 to August 24.

This will be PM Modi’s third visit to South Africa, and the trip will commemorate the 30th anniversary of India-South Africa diplomatic ties.

Published on: August 22, 2023 07:27:13 IST

TAGS:

also read

Why the Tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day but unfurled on Republic Day
Explainers

Why the Tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day but unfurled on Republic Day

The national flag flies high on Independence Day as well as Republic Day. However, there are key differences between the two — the prime minister 'hoists' the Tiranga, whereas the President 'unfurls' it

India news highlights: Greece is one of India's important European partners, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra
India

India news highlights: Greece is one of India's important European partners, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra

News highlights: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday that Greece is one of India's most significant European allies, and that Athens has been a supporter of New Delhi's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council

Which countries are lining up to join BRICS and why do they want to?
World

Which countries are lining up to join BRICS and why do they want to?

Leaders of BRICS will discuss the expansion of the collective when they meet for the Johannesburg summit, starting Tuesday. Countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Bolivia, among others, want to join the bloc, a a request backed by Moscow and Beijing. However, Delhi has expressed some scepticism