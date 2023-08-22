BRICS LIVE Updates: BRICS provides platform to deliberate on issues of concern for Global South, says PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates
Coimbatore based miniature artist designs a 1.5-inch tall model of Chandrayaan-3
A tiny craftsman from Coimbatore creates a 1.5-inch tall replica of Chandrayaan-3 out of 4 grammes of gold.
The Lunar Lander Vikram of Chandrayaan-3 is slated to make a soft landing on the moon on 23 August.
