BRICS LIVE Updates: BRICS provides platform to deliberate on issues of concern for Global South, says PM Modi

Mumbai LIVE Updates

Mumbai civic body seizes 87 kg of banned single use plastic, collects Rs 2.95 lakh in fines

According to an official, Mumbai's civic authority confiscated 87 kilogrammes of single-use plastic on the first day of its campaign against the forbidden item and collected penalties of Rs 2.95 lakh.

The campaign was carried out on Monday in accordance with the environment department's mandate, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and police, according to a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"The drive will continue in full swing. On the first day of the drive, civic teams checked 1,159 establishments and found 59 cases of violation of the notification against single use plastic. These teams seized 87 kilograms of single use plastic and collected Rs 2.95 lakh in fines. The fine is Rs 5,000 in each case," it said.