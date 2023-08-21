INDIA Alliance LIVE Updates: ‘PM of INDIA alliance will be decided after coming to power…’: Congress Leader PL Punia

INDIA Alliance LIVE News Updates: INDIA, or the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance,' is a coalition of 26 opposition parties that includes the Congress

August 21, 2023
INDIA Alliance LIVE Updates: 'PM of INDIA alliance will be decided after coming to power…': Congress Leader PL Punia

Congress Leader PL Punia. ANI

Aug 21, 2023 - 08:36 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates

17 bodies recovered from debris of Shiv Mandir in Shimla

According to an official, 17 dead have been discovered so far following the terrible landslide on 14 August in the Summer Hill area of Himachal Pradesh's rain-soaked Shimla district.

While speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena stated that two bodies of a family have yet to be retrieved.

“One rescue operation is going on in the Shiv Mandir and so far 17 bodies have been recovered. Two bodies of a family of seven are still to be recovered. It seems that there are three more bodies. I had a word with the district authorities and I think they will be able to recover these bodies in another 2-3 days,” Mr Saxena said.

Aug 21, 2023 - 08:27 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates

10 people trapped in Mandi Dam since last evening rescued 

Officials said ten persons who had been stranded in a reservoir in Himachal Pradesh since last evening have been rescued.

According to officials, their boat became stranded in the Kol Dam reservoir in Mandi yesterday due to rising water levels caused by the relentless rain.

According to them, five of those trapped in the reservoir are forest department personnel.

Aug 21, 2023 - 08:21 (IST)

Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates

Lashkar commander among 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

On Sunday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area. One of the victims is said to be the top leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The terrorists' bodies have yet to be recovered.

The meeting began in the Larrow-Parigam region. The operation was begun after authorities received intelligence-based information concerning insurgent activity in the district's Parigam hamlet.

Aug 21, 2023 - 08:17 (IST)

India Tax Issue LIVE Updates 

Trump rakes up India tax issue, says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

Former US President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election, has emphasised the subject of India's high tax on select American items, particularly the legendary Harley-Davidson motorbikes, and has vowed to levy reciprocal tax if elected in the 2024 presidential elections.

During his first term as President of the United States, Trump referred to India as a tariff king and, in May 2019, terminated India's preferential market access -- Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) -- to the United States, claiming that India had not provided equitable and reasonable access to its markets.

Aug 21, 2023 - 07:54 (IST)

BRICS LIVE Updates 

"Africa important partner in India’s rise...": BRICS Sherpa

India's cost-effective strategy has the potential to contribute to African economic activity, making it a vital partner in New Delhi's ascent, said India's BRICS Sherpa Dammu Ravi ahead of the summit in Johannesburg.

Speaking to ANI, Dammu Ravi said, “This is first-time since 2019, the post-Covid pandemic that the leaders are meeting in person. From India’s point of view, this is the third time PM Modi is visiting South Africa. And this year also marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa”.

According to the BRICS Sherpa, PM Modi has been underlining Africa's position as a vital partner in India's progress, and as a result, the African Union has been asked to join the G20.

Aug 21, 2023 - 07:44 (IST)

Delhi LIVE Updates 

Gogi gang member arrested after exchange of fire in Delhi

A 27-year-old key member of the dreaded Gogi gang was detained on Sunday after an exchange of fire near Pushp Vihar in Delhi, police said.

According to the police, the accused is Sandeep, a native of Haryana's Sonipat, who is reportedly engaged in more than a dozen cases, including one for attempted murder, robbery, and extortion.

According to the authorities, the accused was injured in the right leg during the brief exchange of fire.

Aug 21, 2023 - 07:41 (IST)

Assam LIVE Updates 

80% of decisions taken by CM Sarma-led cabinet implemented in Assam

Since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took office, the Assam administration has executed more than 80 per cent of all decisions made by the state cabinet.

According to an official statement from the CM's office, Sarma has presided over 99 cabinet sessions and the state government has executed more than 80 per cent of the total decisions made by the state cabinet thus far.

According to the Assam administration, the state cabinet has made 779 decisions in 36 government ministries, and 625 of those choices have been executed so far, with another 154 cabinet decisions in the works.

Aug 21, 2023 - 07:25 (IST)

INDIA Alliance LIVE Updates 

PM of INDIA alliance will be decided after coming to power…’: Congress Leader PL Punia

The Prime Minister of the INDIA bloc, according to Congress Leader PL Punia, would be selected once the INDIA bloc takes power.

PL Punia also told ANI that whenever the alliance takes power, elected MPs from the coalition will choose the Prime Minister.

“INDIA alliance has decided that Prime Minister will be decided after coming to power. The elected MPs will choose the PM,” the Congress leader said. 

The Prime Minister of the INDIA bloc, according to Congress Leader PL Punia, would be selected once the INDIA bloc takes power.

PL Punia also told ANI that whenever the alliance takes power, elected MPs from the coalition will choose the Prime Minister.

“INDIA alliance has decided that Prime Minister will be decided after coming to power. The elected MPs will choose the PM,” the Congress leader said.

The opposition parties gathered to devise a plan to present a unified front against the BJP in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

INDIA, or the ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance,’ is a coalition of 26 opposition parties that includes the Congress.

The parties have banded together to oppose PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and prevent it from securing a third consecutive term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first such meeting was conducted on 23 June in Patna, Bihar, and the second from 17 July to 18 July in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Published on: August 21, 2023

