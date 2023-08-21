INDIA Alliance LIVE Updates: ‘PM of INDIA alliance will be decided after coming to power…’: Congress Leader PL Punia

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates

17 bodies recovered from debris of Shiv Mandir in Shimla

According to an official, 17 dead have been discovered so far following the terrible landslide on 14 August in the Summer Hill area of Himachal Pradesh's rain-soaked Shimla district.

While speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena stated that two bodies of a family have yet to be retrieved.

“One rescue operation is going on in the Shiv Mandir and so far 17 bodies have been recovered. Two bodies of a family of seven are still to be recovered. It seems that there are three more bodies. I had a word with the district authorities and I think they will be able to recover these bodies in another 2-3 days,” Mr Saxena said.