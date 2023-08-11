Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman to move Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Source: SansadTV
S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reaction to the Opposition’s no-confidence vote against his administration on Thursday. He remarked that Prime Minister Modi’s speech demonstrates his “unflinching dedication” to India’s prosperity.
Jaishankar claimed on his official Twitter account that PM Modi mentioned how the world now perceives India differently. He congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his address, which he claimed inspired the whole nation.
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the state and national governments are striving to restore peace in Manipur and 'guaranteed' the perpetrators of crimes against women of the harshest penalty.
PM Modi urged all Opposition parties to work together to win the trust of the people of Manipur and urged them not to use the crisis in the northeastern state for political benefit. He also urged the opposition to 'work together' to restore peace and normality in Manipur.