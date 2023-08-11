Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates

FM Sitharaman to move Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will propose the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, according to the calendar of legislative activity in Lok Sabha.

The government plans to introduce legislation in the Lok Sabha to levy a 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gambling, casinos, and horse racing.

Sitharaman will also present the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Amendment (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both legislation will be debated in preparation for consideration and passage.