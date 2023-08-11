Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman to move Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE News Updates: Sitharaman will also present the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Amendment (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both legislation will be debated in preparation for consideration and passage

FP Staff Last Updated:August 11, 2023 10:32:17 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman to move Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Source: SansadTV

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 11, 2023 - 10:32 (IST)

Congress LIVE Updates

“Found his misconduct only yesterday…” says Congress MP K Suresh

Aug 11, 2023 - 10:24 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates

Heavy police deployment near UP CM Yogi Adityanath's residence

Heavy police presence was seen near UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house in Lucknow, after a protest call issued by Shikshak Bharti candidates.

Aug 11, 2023 - 10:06 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates

FM Sitharaman to move Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will propose the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, according to the calendar of legislative activity in Lok Sabha.

The government plans to introduce legislation in the Lok Sabha to levy a 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gambling, casinos, and horse racing.

Sitharaman will also present the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Amendment (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both legislation will be debated in preparation for consideration and passage.

Aug 11, 2023 - 10:04 (IST)

Haryana LIVE Updates

Schools open in Haryana’s Nuh

Schools in Haryana's Nuh district reopened today after being closed since July 31 due to violence.

Aug 11, 2023 - 09:56 (IST)

Manipur LIVE Updates

Those 'silent' were 'playing politics' on Manipur: Sibal's dig at PM

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for slamming the opposition on the Manipur issue, saying those who remained "silent" were "playing politics."

Sibal's criticism of Modi comes a day after Modi lashed out at the opposition during his response to a no-confidence vote presented by the INDIA group against his administration in the Lok Sabha.

Modi said the opposition was never interested in discussing the Manipur situation. He added that the Union home minister explained the issues in great detail with patience and without any politics.

Aug 11, 2023 - 09:36 (IST)

Uttarakhand Rain LIVE Updates

Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway blocked for traffic due to landslide

According to authorities, the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway leading to Kedarnath Dham has been entirely stopped for traffic owing to falling boulders and debris from the top hill at Tarsali under Chowki Phata, and roughly 60 metres of the road has been severely damaged and washed away.

Aug 11, 2023 - 09:17 (IST)

Uttarakhand Rain LIVE Updates

IMD issues red, orange alerts for most districts from 11-14 August

From August 11 to August 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red' and 'Orange' Alert for majority of Uttarakhand's districts.

Heavy rain has been falling in various parts of the state over the previous few days, producing waterlogging and floods and interrupting people's usual routines.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued numerous persons stranded in their homes in the Kashipur district of Rudrapur that had been swamped in water owing to heavy rain on Thursday. 

Aug 11, 2023 - 09:00 (IST)

Punjab LIVE Updates

Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran

On Friday, a Pakistani invader was shot dead near the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran area, according to a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman.

According to the official, troops from the border guarding force spotted unusual activity by a person near Thekalan hamlet in the morning.

The military confronted the invader, but he did not halt and proceeded on his way. Sensing a threat, BSF members opened fire, killing the individual on the scene, according to the official.

Aug 11, 2023 - 08:51 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates

Shimla-Kalka road at NH-5 closed after landslide in Himachal's Solan

The Shimla-Kalka National Highway-5 route was stopped following a landslip in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district in the early hours of Friday, according to authorities.

"Today Aug 11, at around 2:35 am to 2:40 am, due to rains, Shimla National Highway 5, between Thambu Mod and Chakki Mod, has been closed due to landslides from the hill," an official said.

Aug 11, 2023 - 08:24 (IST)

Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates

No temple under ASI protection is under debilitated condition: Govt

The government told Parliament on Thursday that there are 3,696 centrally protected sites, including temples, under the authority of the Archaeological Survey of India, and none of these temples are in a debilitated state.

The government was questioned if it is true that the country has a large number of centuries-old temples that are in "debilitated condition" and need to be revitalised, and if the Centre has created a complete inventory of such buildings in conjunction with state governments.

"No such list has been prepared by the ASI," Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha in his response to the question.

Load More

S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reaction to the Opposition’s no-confidence vote against his administration on Thursday. He remarked that Prime Minister Modi’s speech demonstrates his “unflinching dedication” to India’s prosperity.

Jaishankar claimed on his official Twitter account that PM Modi mentioned how the world now perceives India differently. He congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his address, which he claimed inspired the whole nation.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the state and national governments are striving to restore peace in Manipur and 'guaranteed' the perpetrators of crimes against women of the harshest penalty.

PM Modi urged all Opposition parties to work together to win the trust of the people of Manipur and urged them not to use the crisis in the northeastern state for political benefit. He also urged the opposition to 'work together' to restore peace and normality in Manipur.

Published on: August 11, 2023 07:29:00 IST

also read

EXCLUSIVE Interview! Naseeruddin Shah on Delhi Theatre Festival: ‘Theatre gives chance to work with likeminded people’
Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE Interview! Naseeruddin Shah on Delhi Theatre Festival: ‘Theatre gives chance to work with likeminded people’

Actor Naseeruddin Shah gets candid about enacting Ismat Chughtai’s remarkable work at The Delhi Theatre Festival 2023

Torture Chambers: 'Russians sexually violated Ukrainian prisoners, electrocuted their genitals in Khreson'
World

Torture Chambers: 'Russians sexually violated Ukrainian prisoners, electrocuted their genitals in Khreson'

Evidence collected from over 35 detention centers has laid bare the extent of the sexual crimes of Russian troops. Disturbing tactics such as genital electrocutions and rape using foreign objects covered in condoms were among the methods employed

Gujarat HC judge recuses himself from hearing Teesta Setalvad's plea seeking quashing of FIR
India

Gujarat HC judge recuses himself from hearing Teesta Setalvad's plea seeking quashing of FIR

Last month, a sessions court had rejected Setalvad's discharge plea in the case, even as the Supreme Court granted her bail after the Gujarat High Court denied relief to her. She then moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR in the Gujarat High Court.