Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: 40 Manipur MLAs request for an urgent meet with PM Modi

Nuh Violence LIVE Updates

Delegation of CPIM leaders to visit Nuh today

A delegation of CPI(M) leaders will visit Nuh and Gurugram today to show sympathy for the victims of recent communal violence, according to a statement issued by the party.

According to the party, the mission will be led by Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu and will include three MPs: John Brittas, AA Rahim, and V Sivadasan.

Six persons were killed in ethnic confrontations that erupted in Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was assaulted by mobs and expanded to Gurugram and other regions.