Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: 40 Manipur MLAs request for an urgent meet with PM Modi

Manipur Violence LIVE: More than 180 people have been killed, hundreds more have been injured, and tens of thousands have been displaced in Manipur since May

Last Updated:August 10, 2023 08:32:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Aug 10, 2023 - 08:17 (IST)

40 Manipur MLAs request for an urgent meet with PM Modi

Amid unrest in Manipur, 40 MLAs request for an urgent meet with PM Modi.

Manipur had been on fire for three months after ethnic conflicts erupted between two tribal tribes, the Meitis and the Kukis, when the Manipur High Court ordered the state administration to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Aug 10, 2023 - 08:02 (IST)

No Confidence Motion LIVE Updates

‘People of India have confidence in Modi government’, says BJP MP Jagdambika Pal

"The whole nation is watching how Union Home Minister spoke on Manipur and opposition's no-confidence motion, this shows that though the opposition lacks confidence, people of this country have confidence in Modi govt", says BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response on the Manipur issue in Lok Sabha.

Aug 10, 2023 - 07:39 (IST)

Nuh Violence LIVE Updates

Delegation of CPIM leaders to visit Nuh today

A delegation of CPI(M) leaders will visit Nuh and Gurugram today to show sympathy for the victims of recent communal violence, according to a statement issued by the party.

According to the party, the mission will be led by Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu and will include three MPs: John Brittas, AA Rahim, and V Sivadasan.

Six persons were killed in ethnic confrontations that erupted in Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was assaulted by mobs and expanded to Gurugram and other regions.

Aug 10, 2023 - 07:27 (IST)

No Confidence Motion LIVE Updates

PM Modi to reply to Opposition allegations in Lok Sabha today

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Opposition's no-confidence vote against the NDA administration.

On July 26, the opposition introduced a no-confidence vote against the Modi administration, which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took up.

Modi's administration, however, will not lose the vote since his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have a majority in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion for the second time.

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha began the no-confidence vote.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who returned to Parliament after nearly four months away, participated in the debate.

During the debate, the Congress leader mentioned his journey to Manipur and his talks with victims of violence in the state, saying that ‘Bharat’ is the voice of the people of the country, and that “voice was killed in Manipur.”

Published on: August 10, 2023 07:28:43 IST

