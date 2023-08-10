Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: 40 Manipur MLAs request for an urgent meet with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Opposition’s no-confidence vote against the NDA administration.
On July 26, the opposition introduced a no-confidence vote against the Modi administration, which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took up.
Modi’s administration, however, will not lose the vote since his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have a majority in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion for the second time.
On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha began the no-confidence vote.
On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who returned to Parliament after nearly four months away, participated in the debate.
During the debate, the Congress leader mentioned his journey to Manipur and his talks with victims of violence in the state, saying that ‘Bharat’ is the voice of the people of the country, and that “voice was killed in Manipur.”