Haryana Violence LIVE Updates: Curfew imposed in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district, says Home Minister Anil Vij

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh aid to families of deceased

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences for the loss of life in a crane accident in Shahapur, Thane district, and promised a Rs 5 lakh help package for the relatives of the deceased.

An official reported that seventeen employees were killed and three were injured on Tuesday when a crane collapsed on a bridge slab while working on the third phase of the Samruddhi Motorway in Maharashtra's Thane district.

An NDRF officer stated that a few people are still believed to be trapped and that attempts are being made to rescue them.

Three people were hurt in the incident and were being treated at Thane's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalva, he added.