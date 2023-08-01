Haryana Violence LIVE Updates: Curfew imposed in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district, says Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Violence LIVE: Mobile internet access has been temporarily halted till Wednesday

FP Staff Last Updated:August 01, 2023 10:52:32 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Haryana Violence LIVE Updates: Curfew imposed in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district, says Home Minister Anil Vij

Police personnel stand guard after a clash erupted between two groups in Haryana's Nuh. ANI

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 01, 2023 - 11:12 (IST)

PM Modi LIVE Updates

PM Modi arrives in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Pune International Airport. PM Modi was greeted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Today, the Prime Minister will receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. He will also flag off metro trains and set the groundwork for different development initiatives.

Aug 01, 2023 - 10:55 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh aid to families of deceased

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences for the loss of life in a crane accident in Shahapur, Thane district, and promised a Rs 5 lakh help package for the relatives of the deceased.

An official reported that seventeen employees were killed and three were injured on Tuesday when a crane collapsed on a bridge slab while working on the third phase of the Samruddhi Motorway in Maharashtra's Thane district.

An NDRF officer stated that a few people are still believed to be trapped and that attempts are being made to rescue them.

Three people were hurt in the incident and were being treated at Thane's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalva, he added.

Aug 01, 2023 - 10:52 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates

Delhi Services Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha, could trigger fresh fireworks

Amid the ongoing impasse in both Houses over the Manipur situation, the Parliament will reconvene on Tuesday to discuss the divisive Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will likely be introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will address control of services in the national capital.

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, proposes to amend the May Ordinance, which excluded some services from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly.

Aug 01, 2023 - 10:35 (IST)

Haryana Violence LIVE Updates

Section 144 imposed in Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram; no curfew in these districts

According to Haryana Government Officials, the situation is under control in Nuh, Sohna and adjoining districts.

They also said that 13 companies of Paramilitary forces have been stationed and six more companies would reach shortly.

There is no curfew in Faridabad, Palwal, or Gurugram; nonetheless, section 144 is in effect to prevent any unfortunate incidents in these districts. In Sohna, a meeting of the Peace Committee will begin soon.

Aug 01, 2023 - 10:23 (IST)

Haryana Violence LIVE Updates

Curfew imposed in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district, says Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana's Home Minister said on Tuesday that a curfew has been enforced in the troubled Nuh district. On July 31, three persons were killed in a riot.

According to police in Gurugram, a man, 26, was slain and a mosque was set on fire in the Sector 57 area after the violence that erupted over an effort to disrupt a Vishva Hindu Parishad parade in adjoining Nuh district moved to Gurugram. Two people were hurt when the mob opened fire.

Aug 01, 2023 - 09:54 (IST)

Haryana Violence LIVE Updates

CM Khattar's 'Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek' message for peace appeal

Manohar Lal Khattar stated that residents should work together in the interest of the state by adhering to the "Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek" philosophy, and that all difficulties can be handled via discussion. According to the chief minister, given the scenario in Nuh, every ordinary citizen's obligation to society grows even stronger.

Aug 01, 2023 - 09:18 (IST)

Haryana Violence LIVE Updates

Day after clashes break out in Nuh, police forces have been deployed in the area

A day after riots erupted in Haryana's Nuh, police have been stationed in the region since Monday to maintain peace and order, according to news agency ANI. Mobile internet access has been temporarily halted till Wednesday.

Aug 01, 2023 - 09:16 (IST)

Teesta Setalvad LIVE Updates

Teesta Setalvad moves Gujarat HC to quash FIR against her for fabricating evidence in 2002 riots cases

Teesta Setalvad, a social activist, has asked the Gujarat High Court to dismiss a FIR lodged by the Ahmedabad crime branch against her for allegedly manipulating evidence in the 2002 riots cases.

A sessions court recently refused her discharge petition in the case, despite the fact that the Supreme Court granted her release after the Gujarat High Court denied it.

Setalvad filed a judicial review petition at the High Court on Monday, and the case is expected to be heard in the coming days.

Setalvad and two others, former state Director General of Police R B Sreekumar and former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt, were arrested by the city crime branch in June 2022 on charges of forgery and fabricating evidence with the intent to implicate Gujarat government functionaries in the 2002 riots cases.

Aug 01, 2023 - 09:12 (IST)

Delhi Air Quality LIVE Updates

Delhi sees best July AQI since 2019

The national capital had the lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) in July 2023 when compared to the previous four years' similar period. In July of this year, Delhi had all 31 days with a 'Good to Moderate' Air Quality Index (AQI).

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change, "The number of ‘Good to Moderate’ Air Quality Days for the 31 days period (July) was 26 in the year 2019; 31 in 2020; 29 in 2021; 31 in 2022; and 31 in the current year 2023."

Aug 01, 2023 - 09:00 (IST)

GST Fraud LIVE Updates

Amit Mitra highlights 'countrywide' GST frauds, urges Sitaraman to call Council meet

Dr. Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to convene a GST Council meeting to discuss these issues, claiming that GST fraud is spreading across the country and that MSMEs are having difficulty due to a maze of regulations.

Mitra, a former state finance minister, responded to the national government's admission in the Lok Sabha that between 2018-19 and 2022-23, Rs 1.15 lakh crore of fraud was found in GST bills.

"I write this letter with great anguish and deep concern. On one hand, GST frauds are proliferating across the country penetrating each and every state. On the other, the web of regulations is so overpowering for the MSMEs, that they are on the verge of deregistering back to their informal status," Mitra said.

Load More

The Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit on Tuesday.

“Chandrayaan-3 has completed its orbits around the earth and is heading towards the moon,” the national space agency headquartered here said.

According to an ISRO official, following Tuesday’s trans-lunar injection (TLI), the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft emerged from Earth orbit and is currently its route to the Moon’s vicinity.

In other words, the spacecraft began its voyage towards the Moon on Tuesday, after departing the Earth’s orbit following the TLI manoeuvre, which placed it on a ‘lunar transfer trajectory’.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had said that the lander would try a gentle landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

Previously, the orbit of the spacecraft was gradually expanded five times after the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

Published on: August 01, 2023 07:29:25 IST