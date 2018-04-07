India, Nepal's visions complementary to each other: Full text of Narendra Modi's statement during KP Oli's visit

After months of stress in ties, India and Nepal on Saturday agreed to crank-up cooperation in connectivity, trade, agriculture and border security as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an assurance that New Delhi remains committed to strengthening the partnership as per Nepal's priorities.

Seeking to readjust the ties, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on a three-day visit to India, held wide-ranging talks with Modi, who also assured the visiting leader that India would always back Nepal in its quest for development.

Viewed as an important visit, Oli has flown in a 54-member high-level delegation to India, seeking more investment from India's public as well as private sector.

This is Oli's first foreign trip after returning to power for the second term in February.

Here is the full text of the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the state visit of Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli:

Prime Minister of India’s neighbour and Friend, Federal

Democratic Republic of Nepal,

Right Honorable KP Sharma Oli Ji,

Respected Members of the delegation,

And media representatives present here,

It is a great pleasure for me to welcome you all here in India. This visit of prime minister Oli ji is happening at the backdrop of the recently concluded historic democratic process in Nepal. Last year, the people of Nepal once again expressed their confidence in democracy and the federal system. Successful conduct of local body, state and federal parliamentary elections is a very big achievement for the government as well as public of Nepal and they are the climax of the changes that started in 2006. For this, I congratulate both the people and the government of Nepal very much. Nepal has now entered a new era of political history. As a neighbouring friend country, and as the world's largest democracy, this golden chapter of the history of Nepal is a matter of great joy for us in India too.

Friends,

In our meetings of yesterday and today, Prime Minister Oli ji gave me detailed information about his bold vision for the rapid economic development of Nepal and the creation of a happy and inclusive society.We also discussed how India can partner with Nepal to realize this vision. I understand that my basic principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, development for all) for India’s development and the vision of prime minister of Nepal for a "Samruddha Nepal, Sukhi Nepal” (Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepal) are complementary to each other. And so, we both agree that we have to move ahead with the hopes and expectations of a public-centred vision, the common goals of development, and the happiness and prosperity of the people of both the countries.

Friends,

India has a very long history of participation in the development of Nepal. I have assured prime minister Oli ji that India will continue to cooperate with them in their efforts of Nepal's economic development and prosperity. As always, this cooperation in the future also will be based on the priorities and requirements set by the Government of Nepal. An important result of our commitment to this cooperation is the decision of cooperation in inland waterways.With our assistance, Nepal will get an extra connectivity to the sea. And the country of Everest will be able to connect directly to the ocean.I believe that this is a historical beginning. Nepal will not only be 'land-linked' but 'water-linked'also. Similarly, we also want to increase rail connectivity.And so we have also agreed to jointly develop a new rail line linking India with Kathmandu. One of the dimensions of connectivity is related to the infrastructure for trade and movement of people. Just a few moments ago, we inaugurated Birgunj-Raxaul Integrated Check Post. This ICP will be the new highway of centuries-old geographical, historical, social, economic and cultural relations between India and Nepal. In our today's meeting, we also reviewed the progress of all the connectivity projects. Both of us have agreed to speed up all possible connectivity projects be it an oil pipeline, or integrated check posts, or the Terai roads.

Friends,

India and Nepal, both are agricultural countries. And so, today we have started a new partnership in the agricultural sector and through this partnership, we will extend our cooperation on subjects like organic farming, animal husbandry, soil testing, agricultural research and agricultural education.I am happy that the prime minister Oli is taking out time to visit Pantnagar Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya. I, together with the prime minister Oli ji, also reviewed progress in projects related to water resources and energy. We both agree to accelerate work on projects like Arun-3, Pancheshwar and Saptakosi-Sunkosi.

Friends,

India and Nepal have a close and deep connection on the matters of defence and security. We both agree to prevent the abuse of our open border and to pursue our shared security interests. The open border between the two countries has been a living bridge between the common people of both the countries. Along with the development of Ramayana and Buddhist circuits, we will also increase our cooperation in the areas of skill development, education and health. This will further strengthen our traditional relations between our two countries. I believe that the historic initiatives that we have taken today will make an important contribution in realizing our vision of the development of both the countries.

Friends,

Mutual cooperation, dialogue and exchanges of experience between the two countries can play an important role in strengthening Nepal's federal democratic system. Once again, I, very warmly welcome prime minister Oli ji, his wife and the entire delegation in India. And I also want that we meet again.

Many many thanks.

The entire text has been taken exactly as posted on the Ministry of External Affairs website and has not been edited by Firstpost for style or content.