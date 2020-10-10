'India needs US as ally': Mike Pompeo calls for closer ties with New Delhi, cites Chinese threat
Pompeo will travel shortly to New Delhi with Defense Secretary Mark Esper for annual talks with Indian officials
Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged closer ties with India as he warned of China's growing might on its doorstep, amid a flurry of diplomacy between the world's two largest democracies.
"They absolutely need the United States to be their ally and partner in this fight," Pompeo said of his four-way meetings earlier this week in Tokyo with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.
"The Chinese have now begun to amass huge forces against India in the north," Pompeo told radio host Larry O'Connor.
"The world has awakened. The tide's begun to turn. And the United States under President Donald Trump's leadership has now built out a coalition that will push back against the threat," he said.
Following the Tokyo meeting, Pompeo will travel shortly to New Delhi with Defense Secretary Mark Esper for annual talks with their Indian counterparts.
Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will also travel to India next week to prepare the meeting, the State Department said.
Tensions have soared between India and China since violent hand-to-hand fighting in the Himalayan region of Ladakh in June that left 20 Indian troops dead.
China has acknowledged suffering casualties but has not revealed any figures.
Citing national security grounds, New Delhi has since banned dozens of Chinese apps including TikTok, the blockbuster video-sharing platform which had counted on India as its largest overseas market.
Despite wide concerns about China, India has historically shied away from formal alliances with outside powers under its doctrine of "strategic autonomy."
Asked at the conservative Heritage Foundation about tensions with China, India's ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, stressed that the Asian powers had historic linkages and welcomed each other's scholars.
US-India ties have been rapidly growing and "this relationship has a much wider perspective than simply China," Sandhu said.
But he said he expected India and the United States to discuss boosting defense ties during the visit by Pompeo and Esper.
"I would underline that there is a great further potential for our defense cooperation," he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
'Communist' Kamala Harris to take over as president in a month if Joe Biden wins, says Donald Trump
The US president attacked the Democratic vice-presidential nominee calling her a 'monster' and alleged she wants 'murderers and rapists to pour into our country'
'Will PM host another rally for Trump': Congress takes dig at Modi after US president questions India's COVID figures
In the first US presidential debate on Tuesday, Trump claimed that India was among the countries that don't accurately disclose the number of COVID-19 deaths
Wish Centre's COVID-19 vaccine strategy was subject of Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned the government on its strategy for making the COVID-19 vaccine available to the public