India-Myanmar land border officially opened; Consulate General Nandan Bahisora says move is 'giant step' in Act East policy

Aug 09, 2018

Chief Minister of Myanmar's Chin state Salai Lian Luai and Mizoram Commerce and Industries Minister H Rohluna jointly inaugurated the land border crossing between the two countries in Zowkhawtar village on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The two leaders expressed hope that the agreement on land border crossing by the two neighbouring countries would go a long way in cementing the friendship between Myanmar and India.

The two leaders crossed the bridge over Mizoram-Myanmar border river Tiau at the Rih Sector Border Trade Point on foot, it said.

Representational image. PTI

Another check-post at Tamu-Moreh was also opened on Wednesday.

"The landmark Land Border Crossing Agreement between India and Myanmar, signed on 11 May, 2018, has been brought into effect with the simultaneous opening of international entry-exit checkpoints at the Tamu-Moreh and the Rihkhawdar-Zowkhawtar border between Myanmar and India," a statement by the Indian Embassy in Yangon said.

“This is a historic day for both the countries, a giant step in our bilateral relations and Act East policy,” said Nandan Singh Bahisora, Consulate General of India, in Myanmar during the event, The Indian Express reported.

RK Shivchandra, the convener of Act East Policy Committee, said the Indo-Myanmar land border is the last border point to be officially opened in entire Southeast Asia.

“This is long cherished dreams of both the people of the countries particularly Manipur. We are very excited that now we can travel to other Southeast Asian countries easily,” he said.

The opening of these checkpoints will facilitate travel on both sides as people holding passports and valid visa will be allowed to exit and enter through these border check posts, it added.

Luai thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for opening the border posts.

Earlier, Indians travelling to Myanmar had to hire a licensed guide costing about 60 dollars a day in addition to the special land route permit from the authority.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018

