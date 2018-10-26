You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

India, Myanmar agree to fight insurgents along border, prevent wildlife and narcotic drug smuggling

India Press Trust of India Oct 26, 2018 23:54:08 IST

New Delhi: India and Myanmar have agreed to fight insurgent groups operating along the border between the two countries and check smuggling of wildlife and narcotic drugs.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

It was agreed upon at the 22nd homeland security meeting between India and Myanmar held on Thursday and Friday.

"During the meeting, both the sides agreed to take action against insurgent groups operating within their territories," a Home Ministry statement said.

The two countries agreed on providing security cooperation and facilitate movement of people and trade across the International Border.

"It was also agreed to cooperate in preventing smuggling of wildlife and narcotic drugs and to strengthen cooperation on the international border management, including construction of subsidiary pillars to better demarcate the border," the statement said.

The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the Myanmar delegation by Major General Aung Thu, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs, Myanmar.


Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 23:54 PM

Also See


fp-mobile





Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores