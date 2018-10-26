India, Myanmar agree to fight insurgents along border, prevent wildlife and narcotic drug smuggling

New Delhi: India and Myanmar have agreed to fight insurgent groups operating along the border between the two countries and check smuggling of wildlife and narcotic drugs.

It was agreed upon at the 22nd homeland security meeting between India and Myanmar held on Thursday and Friday.

"During the meeting, both the sides agreed to take action against insurgent groups operating within their territories," a Home Ministry statement said.

The two countries agreed on providing security cooperation and facilitate movement of people and trade across the International Border.

"It was also agreed to cooperate in preventing smuggling of wildlife and narcotic drugs and to strengthen cooperation on the international border management, including construction of subsidiary pillars to better demarcate the border," the statement said.

The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the Myanmar delegation by Major General Aung Thu, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs, Myanmar.