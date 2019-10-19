India Meteorological Department says Mumbai, Pune and Palghar to receive post-monsoon showers over weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai, Pune, and Palghar would receive post-monsoon showers over the weekend, reported The Indian Express.

The bureau also predicted rain in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on 21 October, the day the Assembly goes to the polls.

IMD's deputy director-general in the western region, KS Hosalikar told the newspaper: “The formation of low pressure over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and East Central Arabian sea with associated cyclonic circulation will lead to moderate and scattered showers in Mumbai and Maharashtra from Friday onwards.”

According to The Hindu, Dadar, Powai, Goregaon and other parts of the city witnessed light rainfall as Mumbai recorded 1.2 mm of rain on Friday. This was after the city’s maximum temperature touched 36 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

An IMD official said, “The areas along Maharashtra coast is likely to receive good showers along the Konkan coast and parts of central Maharashtra from Friday onwards.”

According to a report by The Times of India. the Santacruz observatory and the Colaba weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius on Friday respectively.

