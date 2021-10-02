India logs 24,354 new COVID-19 cases; vaccination coverage exceeds 89.74 crore

The death toll has climbed to 4,48,573 with 234 fresh fatalities

India has logged 24,354 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,37,91,061, while the active cases have declined to 2,73,889, according to the Union health ministry's data, updated on Saturday.

With the administration of 69,33,838 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has also exceeded 89.74Cr (89,74,81,554) as per provisional reports till 7am today. This has been achieved through 87,06,441sessions.

The active cases comprise 0.81 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decrease of 1,335 Covid cases has been recorded in the total number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,29,258tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.19 Cr (57,19,94,990) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.68 percent remains less than 3 percent for the last 99 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.70 percent. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3 percent for last 33 days and below 5 percent for 116 consecutive days now.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.