India logs 12,729 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload rises to 1,48,922

India logged 12,729 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,43,33,754, while the active cases increased to 1,48,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday

The death toll climbed to 4,59,873 with 221 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 131 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A rise of 343 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As per official data, the country administered 5.65 lakh new vaccinations on Thursday, taking the total vaccinations in the country to 1,07,70,46,116. The data also showed that on Thursday 2.01 lakh received their first dose whereas 3.74 lakh second dose.

The vaccination rate was the lowest in the last 221 days.

Figures also revealed that India ranks number 15 in the world in active cases.

With inputs from PTI