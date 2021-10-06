India, Japan to conduct fifth edition of maritime exercise from 6 October: All you need to know about JIMEX-21

The three-day exercise will see the participation of the country’s indigenously built guided missile stealth destroyer Kochi and guided missile frigate Teg

The Indian Navy and Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force are all set to mark the fifth edition of India-Japan Maritime Bilateral Exercise, popularly known as JIMEX-21.

JIMEX-21 will be held from 6 October to 8 October in the Arabian Sea with special focus on maritime security cooperation.

All about JIMEX

The JIMEX series of maritime exercises began in 2012 and its last edition was held in September 2020.

JIMEX-21 will see the participation of India's indigenously built guided missile stealth destroyer Kochi and guided missile frigate Teg, under the command of Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet.

Rear Admiral IkeuchiIzuru, Commander Escort Flotila-3 (CCF-3) will lead Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force in the exercise. Japan's Kaga ship — an Izumo class Helicopter Carrier — and Murasame — a guided missile destroyer — will take part in the exercise.

In addition to the ships, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft, integral helicopters and MiG 29K fighter aircraft will also participate in the exercise.

Objectives of JIMEX-21

As per a statement by the Ministry of Defence, "JIMEX-21 aims to develop common understanding of operational procedures and enhance inter-operability through conduct of a multitude of advanced exercises, across the entire spectrum of maritime operations."

For those wondering what to expect at the exercise, the two forces will partake in weapon firings, cross-deck helicopter movements, and complex surface, anti-submarine, and air warfare drills.

JIMEX-21 will enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies and fortify the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries.

JIMEX in the times of Quad

The maritime exercise is being held after the heads of India, the United States, Japan and Australia — collectively known as the Quad — met in Washington in August and committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The exercise also gains significance as China continues to assert its military and economic strength in the region.

Furthermore, the exercise is being held as Japan got a new leader in the form of Fumio Kishida. This means that Prime Minister Kishida is more than likely to continue where the former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left off, when it comes to ties between the two countries.

With inputs from agencies