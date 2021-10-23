India inks Rs 423-crore MK 54 torpedo deal with US: How this new contract will boost Indian Navy's firepower

Co-developed by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, the torpedo is designed to operate in both deep and shallow waters

The Defence Ministry has signed a Rs 423-crore contract with the United States for procurement of MK 54 torpedo to equip its P-81 maritime surveillance aircraft with anti-submarine capability.

The Ministry of Defence signed the contract with the US government on Thursday, said officials.

Here’s a better understanding of this weapon and how it will help the Indian Navy.

MK 54 torpedo

The MK 54 lightweight torpedo is a 12.75-inch (324 mm) anti-submarine warfare (ASW) torpedo used by the United States Navy.

Co-developed by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, the MK 54 is designed to operate in shallow waters and in the presence of countermeasures, it can track, classify and attack underwater targets.

The torpedo weighs around 608 pounds, while its warhead weighs around 96.8 pounds and is highly explosive.

As per the US Director Operational Test and Evaluation, the primary use of this equipment is for offensive purposes when deployed by anti-submarine warfare aircraft and helicopters, and for defensive purposes when deployed by ships and against fast, deep-diving nuclear submarines and slow-moving, quiet, diesel-electric submarines.

The MK 54 is carried by the US Navy and the Royal Australian Navy.

As per Raytheon, the MK 54 combines the advanced sonar transceiver of the MK 50 torpedo with the legacy warhead and propulsion system of the older MK 46.

The torpedo has also undergone rigorous testing -- over 25,000 high-fidelity simulation runs and has also been put through its paces during in-water testing.

Deal with India

The US State Department had in April 2020 approved the ‘Foreign Military Sale’ to the Government of India of 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes (LWT), three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes.

At the time, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency had said, "The torpedoes will improve India’s capability to conduct anti-submarine warfare missions and serve “as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen [India’s] homeland defense."

India intends to use the Mk 54 torpedoes on its P-8I patrol aircraft.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency had also said that the offer highlights the "US commitment to share cutting-edge technology with India and to ensure that both nations enjoy the benefits of a secure and stable South Asia".

This statement is significant in wake of the threat that China poses to both countries. In the recent times, China has shown off its muscle power in the Indian Ocean, which can be seen as a threat to India.

Moreover, it has also been flexing its muscles in the South China Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait — posing a threat not only to India, but also to Australia, another ally of the United States of America.

Some experts also opine that this could be America’s way of warning China and trying to retain balance in the geopolitical context. In the recent past, the Quad collective, made up of India, Japan, Australia and United States, had stated that they would do all they can to ensure peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

China naval power

While India may be celebrating its MK 54 torpedo deal, it is a long way from catching up with China's naval strength.

In terms of number of ships -- surface vessels and submarines -- China has the largest navy in the world, according to the US Department of Defense.

An AFP report, stating figures from the US Department of Defense said that China had approximately 360 ships at the end of 2020. It is also projected that China's navy will increase to 400 ships in 2025 and 425 in 2030.

Beijing also has six nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) that are armed with nuclear missiles, as well as around 40 attack submarines, of which six are nuclear-powered, according to Military Balance, the International Institute for Strategic Studies' annual assessment of military capacity around the world.

With inputs from agencies