India implemented development projects with 78 nations while upholding territorial integrity: Jaishankar
'India stands ready to share its experiences and expertise including game-changing digital public goods in universal identification, financial payments, direct benefit transfer, digital health, commerce,' he said while addressing the Global South Summit
“India has implemented development projects with 78 countries that are demand-driven, transparent, empowerment-oriented, and environment-friendly while ensuring respect for sovereignty & territorial integrity,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while addressing the Global South Summit via video-conferencing on Thursday.
“The International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure & Mission LiFE- a worldwide program to promote a climate-friendly lifestyle are proof of the priorities we accord in our diplomacy,” he added.
He also said that India has emerged as an education and healthcare hub for the global south.
“India has emerged as an education and healthcare hub for the global
south. Our capacity building programmes and first responder activities
in case of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) situations are an important example of this approach,” the Indian foreign minister said.
The External Affairs Minster said that the international solar alliance, the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure and now mission life, a worldwide program to promote a climate-friendly lifestyle, are all proof of India’s priority.
During COVID, we engaged in international cooperation by providing vaccines to over 100 partners and medicines to over 150 countries, Jaishankar said.
The minister also said, “India stands ready to share its experiences and expertise; including our game-changing digital public goods in universal identification, financial payments, direct benefit transfer, digital health, commerce, industry and logistics.”
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the importance of
the ‘equivalent voice’ of the Global South on the international platform and reiterated that their voice is the voice of India, and their priorities are India’s too.
Speaking virtually at the inaugural leaders’ session of ‘Voice of Global South: For human-centric development’, PM Modi said, “We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens. Your voice is India’s voice and your
priorities are India’s priorities.”
The summit envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform. He said India has always shared its development experience with the Global South.
With inputs from ANI
