Laying emphasis on the importance of women-led development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that today women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission and India can proudly say that it has the most number of women pilots.

Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, he said, “An additional force is going to take India forward and that is women-led development. Today, India can proudly say that it has the most number of women pilots. Whether it is Chandrayaan or Moon mission, women are leading the programmes.”

The Prime Minister said that he want to tell the mothers, sisters and daughters that today the country has progressed due to their power.

“The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development,” he added.

With the launch of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon. India aims to become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third lunar mission and second attempt at achieving a soft landing on the Moon’s surface. It is a follow-on to the unsuccessful 2019 lunar mission – Chandrayaan-2. It will demonstrate India’s end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on 14 July, is scheduled to land on the surface of the moon on 23 August.

The spacecraft has recently covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon and is currently undergoing a series of orbit manoeuvres.

