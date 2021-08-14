Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who is India's first-ever Gold medallist in track and field, along with two SAI officials have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort

India is set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year. The occasion is being observed as a 75-week festival called 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'. It was launched on 12 March this year and will continue till 15 August 2023.

While launching the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "The Azadi Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence; elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges; and elixir of Aatmnirbharta. Therefore, this Mahotsav is a festival of awakening of the nation; festival of fulfilling the dream of good governance; and the festival of global peace and development."

This year, the theme of the Independence Day celebrations is 'Nation First, Always First'.

Before the mega celebrations gain momentum let's find out what to expect on 15 August.