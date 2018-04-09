India extends support to Bangladesh for resolving Rohingya refugee crisis, repatriating displaced people

Dhaka: India on Monday extended full support to Bangladesh's efforts for resolving the Rohingya refugee crisis, including early repatriation of the displaced people to Myanmar. Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said this following a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart M Shahidul Haque on the second day of his three-day Dhaka tour.

"India has been fully supportive of the efforts being made to resolve the crisis, including early repatriation of the displaced people," Gokhale said in a statement. He said India has sent relief materials for 3,00,000 Rohingyas in September last year under 'Operation Insaniyat' to support Bangladesh in its humanitarian efforts while he announced New Delhi's plans for the second phase of such assistance.

"On the Myanmar side, we are providing socio-economic support under our Rakhine State Development Programme including construction of pre-fabricated housing in order to meet the needs of the returning people," he added.

Haque said Bangladesh was "very happy the way our friend from India is looking at this [Rohingya] issue, looking to peacefully resolve the issue." Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had recently asked India to put pressure on Myanmar for repatriation of over a million of Rohingyas, fearing their prolonged stay in Bangladesh could create militancy related security risks.

Some 7,00,000 members of the Muslim minority have fled Myanmar since August to escape a bloody military crackdown. The army in the mainly Buddhist nation denies the allegations and says its campaign as a legitimate response to Rohingya militant attacks on 25 August that killed about a dozen border guard police. Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a repatriation deal in November.