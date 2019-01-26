India defined in 117,369 words

2 years, 11 months, and 17 days. That’s how long it took to draft the Indian constitution. It might seem like an absurd amount of time. Some of us might even think this is just another example of our judicial system being listless. But these 2 years, 11 months and 17 days have ensured that every Indian citizen regardless of their caste, creed, colour and religion, has equal rights to express their thoughts and live life according to their principles.

And if under any circumstances our rights are infringed upon, we can raise our voices and follow a legal recourse to fight back. Bengali fiction writer, Mahaswetah Devi is an exceptional example of freedom of expression in India. Alongside being a writer, Mahaswetah Devi was also a social activist and raised her voice several times against the discrimination suffered by tribal people in India. She also spearheaded a movement against the local government’s unfair practice of confiscating fertile lands from farmers for industrial purposes.

Freedom and opportunity go hand-in-hand. Freedom lacking opportunities is false, and opportunity with restricted freedom is futile. Our constitution has provided each citizen of this country with the freedom to pursue every opportunity without any restriction. And Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was a true embodiment of this equality. He belonged to a financially humble background and sold newspapers to supplement his family’s income. However, this barrier was no match for his dreams. Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam will always be considered as one of the greatest minds in the Indian science community and a great president.

While our constitution through its firm grip has kept this country running for 69 years, it has also shown the ability to adapt and accept. On 6th September 2018, the Supreme Court of India made a landmark decision of decriminalising homosexuality. With this decision, India wasn't copying the west, but it was decolonising.

All of the above examples are a sound indication of our constitution’s success in shaping India from its nascent stages to the present powerhouse. We by no means are stating that the Indian constitution is absolutely perfect, but it has successfully pulled different regions, cultures, religion and people into a nation of a billion dreams of a brighter future. Unfortunately, the constitution, for the most part, is taken for granted or not recognised for its immense value by common citizens.

Our constitution has a striking similitude to salt – it doesn’t matter until it’s gone! Can you imagine living in a country where you don’t even have basic human rights? Hence, we request all of our readers to familiarise themselves with the constitution to stride toward a better tomorrow, together.

Tata Salt celebrates India's 70th Republic Day with a homage to our constitution. Watch the video below.

This is a partnered post.

