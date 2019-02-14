India condemns 'heinous, despicable' JeM attack in Pulwama, says Pakistan must stop supporting terrorists: Full text of MEA statement

In one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in Kashmir, at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants in Pulwama district.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. A bus in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling was extensively damaged in the blast followed by firing on the vehicle.

Condemning the attack, India said that Pakistan-supported JeM was behind the "heinous and despicable act". It urged the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and to ban terrorist groups operating from Pakistan.

Here is the full text of the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs:

The Government of India condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly terrorist attack on our brave security forces in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir earlier today (14 February 2019).

This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries. This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity.

The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security. We are equally resolved to fight against the menace of terrorism. We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.

We strongly reiterate our appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM Chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.

We express our sincere condolences to the family members of our fearless security personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice.

The full text has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of External Affairs. It has not been edited for content of style by Firstpost staff.

