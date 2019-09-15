India concerned over Pakistan's 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations since January; 21 Indians killed, says MEA

New Delhi: India on Sunday raised concerns regarding more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces this year.

"We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross-border terrorist infiltration, and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them," the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Kumar also stated that at least 21 Indians had died due to the said violations by the Pakistani forces.

"This year they have resorted to more than 2050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians have died. We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LOC and IB," he added.

"Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross-border terrorist infiltration," the Spokesperson highlighted.