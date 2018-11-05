India completes nuclear triad as INS Arihant finishes deterrence patrol; Narendra Modi congratulates crew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the crew of the INS Arihant for completing its first deterrence patrol and, thus, completing the country's nuclear triad. INS Arihant is India's first nuclear ballistic missile submarine.

"With the increase in nuclear arms, a credible nuclear deterrence is very important for our country," Modi said at a press briefing.

"The success of INS Arihant is a major achievement for our country and a big step towards India's security. Arihant is an open warning for India's enemies and for enemies of peace. Arihant's success is also a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail."

Dhanteras gets even more special! India's pride, nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully completed its first deterrence patrol! I congratulate all those involved, especially the crew of INS Arihant for this accomplishment, which will always be remembered in our history.

"On behalf of the nation, I welcome all of you on returning after completing the deterrence patrol," Modi further said to the submarine's crew members. He also thanked the naval officials, scientists, and the strategic force command associated with INS Arihant.

"The entire nation is grateful to you as the third aspect of our nuclear triad is now complete because of your efforts. By completing this nuclear triad, we have established the capabilities of our nuclear weapons," Modi said.

Referring to the Pokhran tests of 1998, Modi said the nation must remember the efforts of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

Modi added: "India is a peace-loving nation. The tradition of peace and goodwill is our strength. It is not our weakness. India does not trouble anyone but if anyone troubles the country, India does not leave them. Our nuclear programme must be seen with regard to India’s efforts to further world peace and stability."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the crew of INS Arihant for completing its first deterrence and termed this "momentous occasion for India".

Congratulations to brave Indian sailors on INS Arihant for successfully completing its first deterrence patrol marking the successful realisation of the nuclear triad. This is a momentous occasion for India and will go a long way in safeguarding our strategic & security interests

The Agni ballistic missiles and Mirage 2000 fighter jets could deliver the nuclear weapons from the land and sea respectively, but a nuclear-powered submarine was missing from the nuclear triad.

The nuclear triad gives India the capability to strike with nuclear weapons from land, air and sea. The Times of India reported that nuclear-powered submarines which have nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles are considered the triad’s most "difficult-to-detect" and therefore the most effective part.