India comes a 'close second' after US in COVID-19 testing, says Donald Trump
While the US has tested close to 65 million people for COVID-19, India would be second with 11 million tests, claimed the US president
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that no other country comes close to the United States with regard to COVID-19 testing while stating that India stands second.
According to Trump, while the US has tested close to 65 million people for coronavirus, India would be second with 11 million tests.
"We have tested close to 65 million people and no country is even close to that number. India would be second at 11 million (tests) and they have 1.5 billion people. We have the number one testing in the world by far and also the highest quality tests," Trump told reporters in Washington.
"I feel strongly that we will have a vaccine by the end of the year and it will be put into service as soon as we get it," he added.
There has been a decline in COVID-19 cases by 14 percent in the last seven days in the United States, the US President said.
"Nationwide we continue to see encouraging signs in the last seven days as in the last seven days we continue to see a decline in cases by 14 percent, hospitalisations decrease by 7 percent and fatalities decrease by 9 percent," he said further.
As per Johns Hopkins University, the US has a total of 5,075,678 COVID-19 cases, as on Monday.
