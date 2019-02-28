India cites AMRAAM missile parts as proof against Pakistan: Sophisticated weapon integrated with F-16 aircraft

The Indian Air Force on Thursday showed parts of Advanced Medium Range Air-To-Air Missile ( AMRAAM) missiles as proof that F-16 aircraft from Pakistan attacked the Indian military. New Delhi has alleged that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in response to the counter-terror strike carried out by India.

Raytheon, the manufacturers of the AMRAAM missile, have described it as "the world's most sophisticated air dominance weapon." Its website further states, "With more than 25 years of design, upgrades, testing and production, the AIM-120 missile continues to meet all warfighter requirements. Its capabilities have been fully demonstrated in over 4,200 test shots and 10 air-to-air combat victories."

The AMRAAM is a medium range, air-to-air missile. This means that it is meant to be fired from an aircraft for the purpose of destroying another aircraft. It is integrated with several combat aircraft, including F-16 (which India has accused Pakistan of using.)

The Pakistan Air Force placed an order for 500 AIM-120C-5 AMRAAM missiles in 2006, Republic reported. During a press conference on Thursday evening, Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said Pakistan lied that no F-16 was used, but there was enough evidence.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 42 soldiers.

With inputs from PTI

