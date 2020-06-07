India-China LAC standoff: Military commanders of both nations have agreed to peacefully resolve situation, says MEA

The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that Indian and Chinese military commanders have agreed to peacefully resolve the current border issue in eastern Ladakh, in accordance with bilateral pacts as well as the agreement reached between the leaderships of the two countries.

The statement came a day after both the sides held high-level military talks in an attempt to resolve the month-long standoff in mountainous eastern Ladakh. The Indian delegation, led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh, met his Chinese counterpart Major General Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of the Chinese People's Liberation Army at the Chushul-Moldo point along the Line of Actual Control.

The MEA stated on Sunday, "Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship...Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas."

On Friday, officials of India and China interacted through video-conferencing, with the two sides agreeing that they should handle "their differences through peaceful discussion" while respecting each other's sensitivities and concerns and not allowing them to become disputes in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership."

China has moved its troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh areas including the Finger area, Pangong Tso Lake, and Galwan Nala area. However, in the last few days, there has not been any major movement of the PLA troops at the multiple sites where they have stationed themselves.

The standoff is said to have been triggered by China's opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake, and the construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

China is said to have deployed around 2,500 troops in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley, and is also believed to be gradually enhancing temporary infrastructure and weaponry, according to News18. India has also been bolstering its presence by sending additional troops and artillery guns, sources told the channel.

With inputs from ANI