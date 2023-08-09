India asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi's swipe at Opposition
In an apparent dig at Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India was now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism and appeasement as he recalled the Quit India Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi said, “Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule.”
Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice:
Corruption Quit India.
Dynasty Quit India.
Appeasement Quit India. pic.twitter.com/w6acXBoNq1
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2023
“Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India,” he added.
PM Modi’s apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines.
The Prime Minister has repeatedly accused opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.
Echoing PM Modi’s words, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded ills like family rule and corruption have to quit India.
“…Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India…,” said the BJP MP.
#WATCH | BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on PM Modi’s tweet on ‘Quit India’ says, “…Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and… pic.twitter.com/5v6bnc8MLv
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023
The Quit India Movement, also known as the August Movement, was a significant civil disobedience movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress in August 1942 with the aim to end British colonial rule in India.
The year 2023 marks the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement.
With inputs from agencies
