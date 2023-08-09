India asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi's swipe at Opposition

In an apparent dig at Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India was now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism and appeasement as he recalled the Quit India Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi said, “Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule.”

“Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India,” he added.