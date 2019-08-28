You are here:
India appoints Pavan Kapoor as next ambassador to UAE; 1990 cadre IFS officer to replace Navdeep Singh Puri

India Asian News International Aug 28, 2019 16:38:47 IST

  • India on Wednesday appointed Pavan Kapoor as its next Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates

  • 1990 cadre IFS officer will replace Navdeep Singh Puri

  • Kapoor has served in different capacities in the Indian Missions in Moscow, Kyiv, London and Geneva

New Delhi: India on Wednesday appointed Pavan Kapoor as its next Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 1990 cadre IFS officer will replace Navdeep Singh Puri, who has been heading the Indian mission in UAE since October 2016.

"Pavan Kapoor IFS (Indian Foreign Service)1990 has been appointed as the next Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates," said Ministry of External Affairs in a statement. He will take up the assignment shortly, added the ministry.

Over his diplomatic career, Kapoor has served in different capacities in the Indian Missions in Moscow, Kyiv, London and Geneva. The diplomat has also served as the ambassador to Israel over the last three years with a new representative being appointed in his place last month.

He has also served in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi. Kapoor was also appointed as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs of India from 2010 to 2013.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 16:38:47 IST

