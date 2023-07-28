Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is among the top five countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity and the country has set a target of attaining net zero by 2070.

Addressing the ‘G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting’ via video conferencing, PM Modi said, “We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance including the international solar alliance, CDRI and the leadership group for industry transition. India has consistently been at the forefront of taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection and enrichment.”

Talking about the Big Cat Alliance, PM Modi said India has recently launched the international campaign for the conservation of seven big cats on the planet.

“It is based on our learnings from Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation initiative. As a result of Project Tiger, 70 per cent of the world’s tigers are found in India. We are also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin,” he added.

PM Modi said responsible use and management of ocean resources is of vital importance.

“I look forward to the adoption of G20 high-level principles for sustainable and resilient blue and ocean-based economy,” he added.

He also called upon the G20 to work constructively to work on an effective international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution.

With inputs from agencies