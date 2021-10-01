India a land of opportunities, open to innovation and investment: PM Modi at Dubai Expo address

Referring to the theme of India's pavilion — ''Openness, Opportunity and Growth'' — Modi stressed that today's India is one of the most open countries in the world, open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation and open to investment

Narendra Modi, in his video message to a gathering at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, hailed India as one of the most open countries which offers maximum growth and invited investors to invest.

India Pavilion at the #Expo2020 is themed on ‘Openness, Opportunity, Growth.’ Do visit the Pavilion to get a flavour of India... https://t.co/mWAC8Zz726 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2021

Modi said India is a powerhouse of talent and is making many advances in the world of technology, research and innovation. "Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups," he said.

Referring to the theme of India's pavilion — ''Openness, Opportunity and Growth'' — he stressed that today's India is one of the most open countries in the world, open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation, open to investment.

"India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story,” the prime minister said, inviting the investors. Over the last seven years, the government of India has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth, he said.

"We will keep doing more to continue this trend," he added.

He also invited participants to take a look at the India Pavilion on Twitter.

I call upon all those at the #Expo2020Dubai to visit the India Pavilion for a glimpse of India and to come to our nation to explore the countless avenues of economic and cultural cooperation. #IndiaAtDubaiExpo pic.twitter.com/oRqEzM0fgp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2021

Modi said that today, India is a land of opportunities, be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia.

"There is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner, opportunity to progress. Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," he said in his brief remarks.