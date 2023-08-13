There will be a restriction on the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles from Noida and Ghaziabad towards Delhi starting Monday night till the Independence Day(15 August).

These vehicles will be redirected towards alternative routes, officials with Delhi traffic police said on Sunday.

Around 3,000 traffic police officers will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital to keep a check on traffic.

“From the night of August 14 at 10 pm, entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles (vehicles carrying goods) will be stopped from Delhi’s border, and entry will start only after the programme ends on the next day, August 15,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav told ANI.

He said that there will be controlled movement of vehicles near the Red Fort on some parts of JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Ring Road.

Special care is being taken to ensure that essential services are not affected. A good number of policemen have been deployed around the Red Fort and will keep telling people the way, he added.

On the occasion of Independence Day, parking arrangements are also made for common people and diplomats from different countries who will be coming to the Red Fort to attend the celebrations, officials said.

